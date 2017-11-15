Draymond Green Says LeBron James' Minutes Would Concern Him If He Were Cavs Fan

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Draymond Green says Cleveland Cavaliers fans should not be worried about the team's 7-7 start.

However, he does see cause for concern in the heavy workload for LeBron James. Green discussed the Cavaliers' problems in a Q&A with USA Today's Sam Amick published Wednesday:

"To a certain extent yes. And to a certain extent, no. I don't think anyone should be panicking 12 games in, or 13 games in. However, there are some glaring concerns with them. And at the same time, you're missing a 30-point (per game) player (in Thomas) on the bench who's hurt. So my concern would be that LeBron is playing so many minutes right now (James, in his 15th season, is leading the league in minutes at 38.1 per game; it’s his highest mark since the 2010-11 season).

"Yeah, he's super human but eventually his super human powers go away, so that would be more of my concern if I'm a Cavs fan or somebody with the Cavs or a player, is like 'Man, he's been playing a lot of 40 minute (nights) and it's only Nov. 12.' But I wouldn't be pressing the panic button just yet."

James, who turns 33 in December, has played 40-plus minutes six times already this season. He's done so four times in seven November contests.

Green, more than five years James' junior, has not played more than 37 minutes in a contest all season. He is averaging 29.9 minutes per game.

While James likely carries say in how much he plays, Green said the Cavs roster makes it necessary for LeBron to stay on the floor.

"I don't know who it is. But at the end of the day, if he's doing it, he's doing it for a reason," Green said. "He's not just doing it because [he wants to]. That's tough. That's tough mentally also. That would be more of my concern over them not playing well. Like, [expletive], it's Game 13. Who cares who's playing well?"

After averaging a career-low 35.6 minutes per game during the Cavs' championship season in 2015-16, James has seen his minutes uptick each of the last two years. In addition to the increase in minutes, James is averaging his highest points total (28.1) since 2009-10 and a career-high in assists (8.8).