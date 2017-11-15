Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Gary Anderson, Peter Wright Storm into Last 8

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Gary Anderson was in a ruthless mood as he eliminated Michael Smith in the last 16 at the 2017 Grand Slam of Darts, winning 10-6 in Wolverhampton, England, on Wednesday.

Former Lakeside champion Stephen Bunting was soundly beaten by Peter Wright, with Snakebite progressing 10-4.

Glen Durrant punished Dave Chisnall as their battle commenced, and the BDO world champion claimed a close 10-8 victory.

Mensur Suljovic was in stellar form as he defeated Berry van Peer, grabbing a place in the next round with a comprehensive 10-2 win.

Here are Wednesday's results:

Mensur Suljovic 10-2 Berry van Peer

Glen Durrant 10-8 Dave Chisnall

Gary Anderson 10-6 Michael Smith

Peter Wright 10-4 Stephen Bunting

Here is Thursday's last-16 schedule:

Daryl Gurney vs. James Wade

Phil Taylor vs. Darren Webster

Michael van Gerwen vs. Steve Lennon

Raymond van Barneveld vs. Rob Cross

Recap

Anderson and Smith were quickly out the blocks, both completing 12-dart legs as they found the maximums with ease.

The standard was outrageous, with Smith operating at a phenomenal speed, registering a further sumptuous 11-dart finish.

Anderson was forced to defend as his opponent rushed to a 4-1 lead, playing a high calibre of darts. However, the double world champion found his form to punish Smith, taking five legs on the spin to claim a 6-4 lead.

Anderson was suddenly at his vintage best, and the Scot appeared motivated and focused at the oche.

The Flying Scotsman was unstoppable, and Bully Boy was caught in the headlights as Anderson claimed an 8-4 lead.

Smith appeared fatigued and damaged, with Anderson continuing his assault, and the Scot wrapped up the match 10-6.

A 107 average underlined Anderson's credentials to win the competition, and the 46-year-old was clearly in a winning mood.

PDC Darts highlighted the end of the match:

Wright took advantage of Bunting's lack of decisiveness as he raced to 3-1, but the Bullet regained his composure to stay in touch early on.

Snakebite has been in shaky form during the competition, but he comes into his own as the latter stages of tournaments approach.

Wright steadily outplayed Bunting as he slowly turned the screw, taking a 7-2 lead as he upped the ante.

The former Lakeside champion appeared out of his depth, well-beaten by his counterpart from the PDC in the end, losing 10-4.

BDO world champion Durrant put on a quality display as he took the scalp of Chisnall in an epic contest.

Durrant averaged 99.33 in a story of cat and mouse, with Duzza taking a slim 3-1 lead. Chisnall wasn't going to be railroaded and stayed in touch with the Lakeside maverick throughout the contest.

The match balanced out at 5-5, but Chisnall failed to maintain his momentum, allowing Durrant to push forward.

The Middlesbrough hero completed the job, winning 10-8 as he edged across the finish line.

Suljovic destroyed Van Peer in their last-16 affair, as the Gentle hammered out a remarkable pace.

The 21-year-old was in shock as his older opponent claimed the opening seven legs, and the damage was done in terms of the result.

Suljovic dropped just two legs along the way, and he will be a contender in the latter stages.

All statistics via PDC.tv