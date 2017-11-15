Sam Darnold Not Sure Where Report He'd Stay at USC If Browns Pick 1st Came from

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

USC quarterback Sam Darnold is disputing a report from earlier this month he would return to school in 2018 if the Cleveland Browns had the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft.

"I'm not sure where that came from so I'm going to leave it alone," Darnold told the Darren Smith Show on San Diego's Mighty 1090 (via Darren Smith Show producer Marty Caswell).



Per Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported on the station's Bull and Fox Show on Nov. 1 that Darnold was "going to take everything into account and that includes who's at the top of the draft" before making a decision about 2018.

The Browns are currently the only winless team in the NFL with an 0-9 record. They have won one game since the start of the 2016 season.

Darnold's future has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the college season. Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio reported on Oct. 23 that Darnold was "unlikely to leave" USC after the 2017 season.

As a sophomore, Darnold still has two more years of college eligibility remaining. He's one of the top draft-eligible prospects for 2018, ranking second overall on Matt Miller's big board.

After a slow start this season, Darnold has turned things around lately. The 20-year-old has thrown 12 touchdowns and two interceptions over USC's past five games after having nine interceptions in the first six games.