Greg Olsen Says It's 'Crazy' to Think He'll Have Unfair Advantage with TV Work

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen dismissed the idea working as an analyst for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings will provide him with an extra edge in scouting the two teams.

"The notion that I'm going to gain an unfair advantage is crazy," Olsen said Wednesday, per ESPN.com's David Newton. "We have scouts at every game across the league. I'm going to have enough trouble on my hands broadcasting a game, let alone looking for little nuances on the sideline."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Vikings general manager Rick Spielman spoke with the NFL to "express the team feels it's inappropriate" for Olsen to work as an analyst. The Panthers and Vikings will play in Charlotte, North Carolina, in Week 14; Carolina does not play the Rams this season.



The injured Olsen is slated to come back in Week 12 off injured reserve from a foot injury, according to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Pelissero also shared a statement from Eddie Motl, Fox's vice president of communications, in which Motl said the network will make sure to monitor Olsen's access to the Rams and Vikings' pregame preparations:

In the days leading up to games, analysts and commentators sometimes have the opportunity to watch a team practice or speak with coaches during production meetings. Coaches occasionally will divulge new wrinkles in their game plan if they so choose.

More than a decade ago, Brent Musburger came under fire from the USC Trojans when he explained the nature of a hand signal from Trojans quarterback John David Booty. Booty had told Musburger about the signal during a meeting before the game.

Olsen countered Wednesday that he cannot be blamed if Vikings coaches or players spill the beans on what was supposed to be a tactical secret.

More than likely, the three-time Pro Bowler won't learn anything about Minnesota that won't come up from Panthers coaches as the team prepares for its Dec. 10 clash with the Vikings.