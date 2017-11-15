Lonzo Ball Says Brother LiAngelo 'Made a Mistake,' Must Learn from China Arrest

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball spoke about the return of his brother, LiAngelo Ball, to the United States following his detainment in China on shoplifting charges.

"Nice to have him back," he said, per Tania Ganfuli of Los Angeles Times. "Obviously he made a mistake, but just gotta learn from it and move on."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

