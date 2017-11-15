    Lonzo Ball Says Brother LiAngelo 'Made a Mistake,' Must Learn from China Arrest

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2017

    UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball keeps his head down as he leaves Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Three UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting returned home, where they may be disciplined by the school as a result of the international scandal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball spoke about the return of his brother, LiAngelo Ball, to the United States following his detainment in China on shoplifting charges. 

    "Nice to have him back," he said, per Tania Ganfuli of Los Angeles Times. "Obviously he made a mistake, but just gotta learn from it and move on."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      How Kuzma's Old-School Moves Make Perfect Fit for Lakers

      Ramona Shelburne
      via ESPN.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Welcome to the Skinny, Vegan NBA

      Tom Haberstroh
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      “Please Dunk on Him:” Embiid's 1st Face Off with Lonzo

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Wants NBA to Legalize Medical Marijuana

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report