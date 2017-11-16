New England Patriots' Dynamic Duo May Lead Franchise to More History in Week 10

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The New England Patriots enter Sunday's matchup with the Oakland Raiders at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca owning a 7-2 record, tied for the best in the AFC through 10 weeks.

Should the team leave Mexico City with another victory, New England would clinch its 17th straight season with a .500 or better record, tying the Cleveland Browns for the second-longest streak in NFL history, per NFL Communications. Only the Dallas Cowboys with 21 consecutive seasons from 1965-85 would claim a longer stretch.

Likely the biggest contributors in Foxboro over that span have been head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. Each of the two has been with the franchise and current role for all of the stretch, which dates back to the 2001 season.

Brady didn't begin 2001 under center for the Patriots but took over in Week 2 after starter Drew Bledsoe went down late in the game with an injury. A sixth-round selection in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady went on to lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory in his first year under center and second year in the league.

Other than when he tore both his ACL and MCL and missed most of 2008 and his four-game suspension last season, Brady has started under center the remainder of the time. During that stretch, he and Belichick have brought home five different Lombardi trophies and lost two more.

The Patriots are in the midst of another strong season, led by the Canton-bound duo. The franchise will play in Mexico City for the second time Sunday, though the first time the Patriots played there was an exhibition against the Dallas Cowboys. The game will have a meaning this time around and could also mark history for New England.