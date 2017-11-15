    Blake Bortles to DeShone Kizer: Try to Throw It to Your Team as Much as Possible

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to pass during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
    Logan Bowles/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles gave Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer the best suggestion possible ahead of the teams' Week 11 matchup Sunday. 

    "Try to throw it to your team as much as possible," Bortles said Wednesday when asked about any advice he had for the Browns quarterback, per Mike Kaye of First Coast News.

    Kizer's 12 interceptions are most in the NFL.

    One could read Bortles' comments as rubbing salt in the wound in an effort to rattle Kizer ahead of Sunday's game. It's equally plausible he was making light of his own struggles in past years.

    Among the 67 quarterbacks who attempted at least 100 passes between 2014 and 2016, Bortles was second in interceptions (51) and 52nd in completion percentage (58.8), according to Pro Football Reference.

    Accuracy continues to be an issue for Bortles in his fourth season. His 58.6 percent completion rate is 30th among qualified quarterbacks, and his seven interceptions are tied for 10th-most in the league. Football Outsiders ranks him 18th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) at his position.

    While it's great Bortles can laugh at his own problems, Jaguars fans would probably prefer it if he established himself as a franchise quarterback first, especially since he's set to make $19 million in 2018.

