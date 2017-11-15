FIFA Mobile Releases, Featuring Ultimate Team, Campaign, Icons and More

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

EA Sports have confirmed the launch of the latest FIFA Mobile game.

The news was revealed by EA Sports on their official website on Wednesday, while the game’s cover star, Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo, posted the following on his Twitter account showing what's on offer:

The second edition of the mobile version of the game includes changes to gameplay and the Ultimate Team feature, while there will also be a series of new icons available to use.

EA revealed three of those legendary figures in their statement, with Ronaldinho, Paolo Maldini and Michael Owen all named.

They’re pictured with cards upgraded to a maximum score of 100, another perk EA reveals is available to players of the game; any one footballer on the FIFA Mobile can be boosted to the 100 overall rating.

"Play through exclusive campaigns chronicling pivotal eras in their legendary careers, and then add them to your squads to write a new history of outrageous goals with Ronaldinho to that match saving tackle with Maldini," the piece continues.

Enez relayed a snap of the legendary players on offer:

Details of an updated Campaign mode were also revealed, where gamers can get customise the training of their own team. EA note that "there will be many unique Campaigns available which will offer rewards" too.

A new facet of the game is Skill Boosts, with upgrades ranging from one to 20 in a variety of different player attributes.

The first-ever version of FIFA mobile was released in October 2016. The current game will be available to download for iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows users.