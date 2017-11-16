NFL Picks Week 11: Highlighting Best Vegas Odds and Expert Predictions

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Kicking off Week 11 will be the Tennessee Titans at the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Thursday Night Football clash with two teams we all thought would be much better this season.

Both offenses just haven't seemed to produce the way they were expected to.

After 10 arduous weeks of football, the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets finally get to take a breather. With those squads missing, there are 14 games in total to keep us entertained.

Let's take a look at the latest odds and take a bit of a deeper look at a few of the games.

As always, the odds are courtesy of Odds Shark.

Week 11 Odds

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5) at Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-2) at Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs (-11) at New York Giants

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-8)

Arizona Cardinals (-1.5) at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions (-3) at Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-3)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (-4)

New England Patriots (-7) at Oakland Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (-2.5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Oh, brother.

This game is not going to end well for the Giants.

We don't see too many double-digit home dogs come around during the NFL season, but the Giants have joined that prestigious class.

With a spread this lopsided, it's usually not a matter of who will win or lose, it's a matter of "can they really win by that many points?"

And yes, the Chiefs should absolutely win this game by more than 11 points.

The Giants defense has fallen far short of preseason expectations, and their offense is putrid due to extensive injuries. Even right tackle Justin Pugh is out now, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

The Chiefs are just too loaded on offense. Sure, their defense isn't all that spectacular either, but the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning will not be able to keep up.

Who knows, we may even see rookie backup quarterback Davis Webb in this one.

Chiefs by a landslide.

Prediction: Chiefs 40, Giants 17

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

If you hadn't already heard, the Bills have decided to make a roster change.

According to Rapoport, rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman will start Week 11 over Tyrod Taylor.

The Pitt product will get to cut his teeth against a Chargers defense that ranks sixth in DVOA against the pass.

It's unlikely we'll see him throw all that much in the first start of his career, so expect running back LeSean McCoy to get plenty of work here.

But Peterman will need to throw at some point.

The game leans heavily in favor of the Chargers, who are favoured by four points, because Buffalo will almost certainly be asking McCoy to carry the offense.

But Los Angeles has quaterback troubles of its own. Philip Rivers is in the concussion protocol, but Rapoport reports the team is "encouraged" by his progress.

While Rivers' status makes this somewhat risky, I'll go with the veteran over the rookie in this one. The Bills defense has had trouble the last couple of weeks, and Rivers is a good enough passer with the weapons to combat a slipping Bills defense.

Go with the Chargers here, but monitor Rivers' availabiity.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Bills 13

New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Live from Mexico City, Mexico, it's the Patriots "at" the Raiders.

While Oakland is technically the home team here, both teams will be on the road in an environment 2,000 feet higher than Denver.

Both teams have nice offenses, but the Pats attack is rolling right now, and Oakland's defense is crummy.

Bottom line: The Patriots are going to take care of business this time of year. We saw that with the 41-16 Week 10 shellacking of the Denver Broncos, who have a defense that is simply better than the Raiders'.

The Patriots defense gets a bad rap, but it's held opponents to under 20 points in five consecutive games.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be able to do some damage offensively, but this game will end in a Patriots double-digit victory.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Raiders 20

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.