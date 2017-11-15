Boston Celtics Win 13th Straight Game and Start 2017 Season in Historic Fashion

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-102 on Tuesday, pushing their record to 13-2. Following a 0-2 start to the season, the Celtics' streak made them the first team in NBA history to win 13 straight games immediately after starting the year 0-2 or worse, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

The Celtics' offseason was one of the busiest around the league, headlined by acquisitions of two marquee talents: point guard Kyrie Irving and small forward Gordon Hayward. Things took a turn for the worse just minutes into the season, as Hayward suffered a season-ending ankle fracture at Cleveland.

After Hayward's injury, it looked like Boston's hopes of contention could be on thin ice. However, the team has since rallied since a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in its home opener and now owns the league's best record.

Irving has led the charge for his new club, having averaged 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and a team-high 20.6 points in 14 games. Veteran power forward Al Horford has also been his normal, reliable self and posted 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Losing Hayward hasn't been the only bit of adversity the Celtics have faced thus far. Horford missed two games with a concussion and Irving is playing with a facial fracture, an injury that resulted in him also missing a contest.

Fortunately, the team's stockpile of young talent has embraced each challenge it's faced and helped soften the loss of Hayward. Rookie small forward Jayson Tatum is efficiently averaging 14.0 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting, and second-year shooting guard Jaylen Brown has posted 14.7 points per game.

The Celtics' resilient start to the season has established them as one of the NBA's premier squads, but they will be put to the test Thursday night against the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors, whose 11-3 record is second only to Boston's.