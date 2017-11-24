Devonta Freeman Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers with Concussion

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will miss his second straight game as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn announced Friday that Freeman will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Kelsey Conway of the team's official website.

Freeman hasn't played since leaving the Falcons' Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter with a concussion. He sat out last week's 34-31 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Freeman, 25, has had something of a down year in 2017—at least by his own lofty standards. He has rushed for 515 yards and five touchdowns while adding 19 receptions for 137 yards.

Between 2015 and 2016, Freeman established himself as one of the league's best running backs, accumulating 3,175 yards from scrimmage and 27 touchdowns in those two seasons. He was a key part of Atlanta's run to the Super Bowl last season, and he signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension in August.

Atlanta's offense has struggled with consistency throughout the season, as players such as Freeman and Julio Jones haven't produced like they did in years past. Nonetheless, Freeman remains an integral part of Atlanta's offense.

The Falcons are one of the rare teams that can substitute another talented running back into the starting lineup in Freeman's stead. Tevin Coleman and Freeman have formed one of the league's better one-two punches at the position in recent years.

Coleman will see the large majority of the workload as the feature back against Tampa Bay, while Terron Ward will serve as the primary backup.