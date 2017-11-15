Charlotte Writes Letter to Father Ric Flair in The Players' Tribune Exclusive

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On the same day she won the SmackDown Women's Championship, Charlotte Flair wrote a letter to her father, Ric Flair, for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday.

In the letter, Charlotte discussed her career and the many ways her father helped her go from an unsure rookie to arguably one of the best female wrestlers in the entire world.

Charlotte expressed gratitude throughout for Flair's guidance both inside and outside the ring, writing: "It hasn't always been so easy for the two of us, of course. And at times, the truth is, it's been very hard. But I'll always be grateful for how you've been there for me, whenever I've really needed you. And I hope you know that your love and support has gone a long way toward making me the woman I am today."

The 68-year-old Flair had a stint in the hospital in August and September, and according to Justin Barrasso of SI.com, he had surgery to remove part of his bowel.

Flair said he was given a 20 percent chance to live at one point, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. He was able to return home, though, and made a surprise appearance on Tuesday's SmackDown to celebrate Charlotte's title win after she defeated Natalya.

In her letter, Charlotte discussed her ambition and the hope that she will be compared positively to her father when her career is said and done:

"As far as my career goes, if you've taught me anything, it's that I've barely scratched the surface of what it could be. It's still early in WWE's Women’s Evolution—and I mean that in the best way possible. There's still a lot of work to do. And there's still a lot of history to make.

And I plan on being the one to make it.

I just hope that, when all is said and done, they say the same thing about me that they say about you:

Nobody could have done it better.

Thank you for everything, Dad. I love you as big as the sky."

Charlotte missed some time while tending to her father during his medical complications, but Tuesday's win put her back atop the mountain in WWE.

On Sunday, she will face Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series, with the winner establishing herself as the dominant female wrestler in WWE.

Charlotte's father is a 16-time world champion and arguably the greatest wrestler of all time, but with five women's title reigns already to her credit, she is well on her way to creating a legacy all her own.

