Utah Utes vs. Washington Huskies Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

The Utah Utes are a pretty good road bet as of late, going 3-1 against the spread on the road this season and 15-6 ATS over the last three-plus seasons. The Utes will play as significant road 'dogs against the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in Seattle.

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as 17.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 41.2-20.8 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Why the Utah Utes can cover the spread

The Utes began this season well enough, winning their first four games, but they've lost four of their last five after falling to Washington State last week 33-25. Utah fell down to the Cougars 13-0 in the first quarter, pulled within 26-18 early in the fourth but could get no closer, and missed ATS as a one-point 'dog.

On the day the Utes actually outgained Washington State 367-338. But six Utah turnovers basically cost them 23 points, and a Hail Mary from the Cougars 46-yard line resulted in a seventh.

Two weeks ago the Utes put on possibly their best performance of the season, a 48-17 victory over UCLA. At 5-5 overall Utah needs a win this week or next week against Colorado to become bowl-eligible.

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

The Huskies are also looking to bounce back this week, after getting upset by Stanford last week 30-22. Washington drove its first two possessions 81 and 89 yards for touchdowns and a 14-7 lead. But on their third possession the Huskies got stuffed on a 4th-and-1 inside the Cardinal red zone, then gave up the next 23 points of the game. Washington got back within one score late, but a holding penalty on a nice gain killed a last-gasp drive.

Prior to last week the Huskies had won two straight over UCLA and Oregon, covering spreads of 17 and 18 points.

At 5-2 in conference play Washington needs a win this week, a Stanford loss to Cal and a victory in the Apple Cup next week against Washington State to win the Pac-12 North.

Smart pick

The Huskies own the better quarterback, the better running game and the better defense. Also, all five of Washington's conference wins have come by 19 points or more, while two of Utah's last three defeats have come by 20 or more. Smart money here rides the Huskies.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in Utah's last three games against Washington.

Washington is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against its conference.

Utah is 11-0 ATS in its last 11 games on the road against teams with winning records.

