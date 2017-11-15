Case Keenum to Start over Teddy Bridgewater for Vikings vs. Rams

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Wednesday that Case Keenum will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Keenum, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikes' Week 10 victory over the Washington Redskins, retains the spot over Teddy Bridgewater.

The 29-year-old journeyman has exceeded expectations since taking the reins of the Minnesota offense from Sam Bradford, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. He's completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 1,914 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games (seven starts).

Keenum also ranks third in ESPN's Total QBR metric for the 2017 campaign behind injured Houston Texans rookie Deshaun Watson and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

He struggled across 10 appearances for the Rams, this week's opponent, last year. He got picked off 11 times and threw nine scores. He's tried not to focus on the negatives while preparing to face one of his former teams, though.

"I could sit here and go through all the excuses and have a pity party for myself, 'This is bad that happened to me. This is out of my control,'" Keenum told reporters. "But I don't see it that way. I see that I've made [31] starts in the NFL now. I've had a lot of fun."

The University of Houston product has also played with the Houston Texans since going undrafted in 2012.

Meanwhile, Bridgewater made an emotional return to the sideline for last Sunday's game against the Redskins after an extended recovery from a serious knee injury.

He'll likely remain Minnesota's backup for as long as Keenum rides his hot streak, though. It wouldn't make sense for the Vikings, who lead the NFC North with a 7-2 record, to disrupt the rhythm that's allowed them to grab the division lead.