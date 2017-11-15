    Case Keenum to Start over Teddy Bridgewater for Vikings vs. Rams

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2017

    LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 12, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Wednesday that Case Keenum will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

    Keenum, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikes' Week 10 victory over the Washington Redskins, retains the spot over Teddy Bridgewater.

    The 29-year-old journeyman has exceeded expectations since taking the reins of the Minnesota offense from Sam Bradford, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. He's completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 1,914 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games (seven starts).

    Keenum also ranks third in ESPN's Total QBR metric for the 2017 campaign behind injured Houston Texans rookie Deshaun Watson and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

    He struggled across 10 appearances for the Rams, this week's opponent, last year. He got picked off 11 times and threw nine scores. He's tried not to focus on the negatives while preparing to face one of his former teams, though.

    "I could sit here and go through all the excuses and have a pity party for myself, 'This is bad that happened to me. This is out of my control,'" Keenum told reporters. "But I don't see it that way. I see that I've made [31] starts in the NFL now. I've had a lot of fun."

    The University of Houston product has also played with the Houston Texans since going undrafted in 2012.

    Meanwhile, Bridgewater made an emotional return to the sideline for last Sunday's game against the Redskins after an extended recovery from a serious knee injury.

    He'll likely remain Minnesota's backup for as long as Keenum rides his hot streak, though. It wouldn't make sense for the Vikings, who lead the NFC North with a 7-2 record, to disrupt the rhythm that's allowed them to grab the division lead.

    Related

      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Everson Griffen expects to play vs. Rams

      1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      via 1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      🔊 Is Case Keenum Due a Big Pay Day?

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stafford Is More Than Just a Powerful Arm

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      NFL1000: Every Team's Most Improved Player

      NFL1000 Scouts
      via Bleacher Report