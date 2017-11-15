Young Bucks Want CM Punk to Join Bullet Club, Match with Daniel Bryan

Marc Serota/Associated Press

The Young Bucks said Tuesday that they would like the opportunity to work with both former WWE Superstar CM Punk and current SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan at some point.

In an interview with Sean Neumann of Rolling Stone, Matt and Nick Jackson discussed the possibility of two of the biggest stars in the history of independent wrestling making their return to the scene.

Specifically, the Young Bucks mentioned the possibility of Punk joining the Bullet Club and discussed having a match against Bryan.

Regarding CM Punk, Nick said the following about a potential alliance:

"Matt and I have been saying this a lot lately: We would love to work with CM Punk. I think it's just a matter of time for him to realize that he's missed so much. I don't think he realizes that the fans would just be so happy to see him back. To be able to work with him would help business even more, wherever that would be. It would be huge if we could get him over at Ring of Honor or New Japan and work something out. That would be one of my main goals, to get him back into wrestling."

Punk last wrestled in the 2014 Royal Rumble match before leaving WWE and pursuing a mixed martial arts career.

He lost his first fight to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last year, and the 39-year-old's MMA future is now in question after not having a match since that September 2016 bout.

Punk has been vocal about having no desire to return to wrestling, but Matt said he has been in contact with the five-time WWE world champion:

"I talk to him a lot. I bugged him for like, I don't know, a year or two? I was really aggressive and at one point I realized that I should probably let him make his own decisions. He knows that there's an offer there and he knows that I'm the first phone call that he should make if he decides to get back into the business. He's told me that, he says when or if or ever he does decide to possibly get back into it, I'll be the first guy he calls. It'll be interesting. Whether or not he plays on our team or an opposing team, it'd be fun."

Matt doesn't necessarily think Bryan would be a fit as a Bullet Club member but has visions of facing him in an indie dream match: "When we're talking about guys, another guy would be Bryan Danielson [WWE's Daniel Bryan]. I don't see him necessarily joining Bullet Club, but he'd be a fun guy to wrestle or to work with or whatever. Just to have him in the ring with us would be incredible."

Bryan's last match came in 2015 as he retired due to concussion issues, but he has made it clear that he wants to return to the ring.

Bryan appeared on Busted Open Radio (h/t Nick Dauk of WrestlingInc) and discussed his status on Wednesday.

He said WWE not clearing him is due to fear surrounding concussions more so than his condition, adding:

"All the tests that I'm taking are all saying that not only am I good, but better than your average person who's never had any concussions. And that's the frustrating part. ... If there's ever any tests that I take that says you're not healthy, you shouldn't do this, I'm not going to do it because I don't want to put my family at that kind of risk."

Both Punk and Bryan are former Ring of Honor world champions who went on to become two of WWE's biggest Superstars.

The Young Bucks have made huge names for themselves despite not having WWE's backing, and if Punk or Bryan ever do make a return on the independent scene, they would be logical partners or opponents for them.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).