Liverpool vs. Southampton: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to continue their positive recent upturn in form in front of their home supporters on Saturday, when they welcome Southampton to Anfield.

The Reds made light work of West Ham United in their previous match before the international break, coasting to a 4-1 win at London Stadium. It was the third of three wins in the space of six days for manager Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Southampton, meanwhile, have failed to get going under new boss Mauricio Pellegrino yet and suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley last time out. They are in desperate need of a big performance to reenergise their season.

Read on for the key viewing details ahead of this fixture in Week 12 of the Premier League, the early team news and a preview of what to expect from this encounter.

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Liverpool: Sadio Mane returned from international duty with Senegal due to an injury scare and is a doubt, although Philippe Coutinho was involved for Brazil in their friendly against England. Nathaniel Clyne remains a long-term absentee for the Reds.

Likely XI: Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno; Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can; Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Southampton: Saints will be hopeful of bringing back midfield enforcer Mario Lemina for this one after he sat out the previous game with Burnley, while defender Wesley Hoedt is nursing a knock.

Likely XI: Fraser Forster; Cedric Soares, Maya Yoshida, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Bertrand; Oriol Romeu, Steven Davis, James Ward-Prowse; Nathan Redmond, Dusan Tadic, Manolo Gabbiadini

Preview

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool may not have started the 2017-18 Premier League season with the same verve they had in 2016-17, though Klopp’s side remain in contention for the top-four spots.

One of the main reasons for that has been Salah, who has been blistering form since joining from AS Roma in the summer. Stationed on the right flank, he has provided the Reds with pace, power and plenty of goals.

Given how prolific he has been since making the switch to Merseyside, The Anfield Wrap’s Rob Gutmann does not believe the Egyptian is getting the praise he deserves:

It will be intriguing to see who else Klopp calls upon here, especially with both Mane and Coutinho suffering with knocks recently.

In defence there are some big decisions to make. While he has played at right-back in the main this season, Gomez impressed for England against Brazil in an international friendly on Tuesday, doing a tremendous job against the likes of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

With Dejan Lovren struggling for form this season and Joel Matip also short of his best, this clash against Saints feels like an ideal time to give him another chance in the heart of defence.

As noted by Jack Sear of Anfield HQ, it feels as though the former Charlton Athletic starlet is having a breakthrough campaign:

One man set to be on the opposite side to the Reds on Saturday is Virgil van Dijk, a defender who Liverpool courted in the summer market. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the club he nearly joined.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

It’s at the other end of the field where Saints continue to have issues, though, with just nine goals netted in their 11 Premier League games in 2017-18. Per the Anfield Pulse account, they have had an intriguing set of goalscorers at Anfield in the past:

Southampton have defended well at times this campaign and provided they can maintain a solid shape here, they have a chance. After all, Liverpool have struggled against teams willing to sit deep and scupper their attacking patterns.

Even so, it feels as though the Reds have turned a corner in recent weeks, and they’ve been effective both in attack and at the back at home this season. They will add to Saints' misery with a comprehensive win here.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton