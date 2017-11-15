Derek Jeter Says He Hasn't Spoken to Giancarlo Stanton Amid Trade Rumors

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Miami Marlins part owner Derek Jeter said Wednesday he hasn't spoken to All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton about the trade rumors that surround him.

According to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, Jeter said, "If there's a reason to call, I'll call."

Per MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Stanton.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that some rival executives believe Miami's prospect asking price for Stanton is "shockingly high."

The 28-year-old Stanton is coming off a monster season, as he hit .281 with a career-high 59 home runs, 132 RBI and 123 runs scored.

Stanton was named an All-Star for the fourth time, and he also won the second Silver Slugger Award of his career.

The issue with Stanton is his huge contract, which has $285 million remaining on it until a club option comes into play for 2028, per Spotrac.

Miami may be looking to cut costs under its new ownership, as evidenced by parting ways with or offering lesser roles to longtime front office stalwarts Jack McKeon, Andre Dawson, Jeff Conine and Tony Perez.

The Marlins went just 77-85 in 2017, and they haven't reached the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2003.