Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Combined XI on Form This Season

For the first time in a long time, Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly the superior team in north London. After two decades in Arsenal's shadow, Mauricio Pochettino's men have finally managed to usurp their local rivals.

This is the strongest Spurs side in recent memory. Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to look less than the sum of their parts. There is not a huge gulf in talent between the two squads, but Tottenham continue to get better results from their resources.

However, what if Pochettino and Arsene Wenger pooled their players? How strong a team would north London offer then? With the first north London derby of the season taking place on Saturday, we have assembled a combined XI from these two neighbouring clubs.

Given that both teams are comfortable playing in a 3-4-2-1 system, that's the formation we have used for this XI. There has been an attempt to offer the team some practical balance—however tempting it is to include all the attacking talent across both squads, this has to be a functional team that could prosper on the field.

When it comes down to it, form this season is the crucial factor; if a player hasn't performed in 2017/18, he is unlikely to be included.

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Petr Cech is arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League. In his time at Chelsea, he has the division's dominant shot-stopper, racking up a succession of medals as part of a watertight defensive unit.

Since moving to Arsenal in 2015, he has not been afforded the same degree of protection. Although he won the Golden Glove in his maiden season at the Emirates Stadium, recent years have seen some of his weaknesses exposed. Cech has been beaten too frequently from long range and has shown a troubling inability to save any of the many penalties Arsenal concede.

Hugo Lloris is the superior goalkeeper. There are three areas in which he is clearly better than Cech. His reflexes are outstanding, enabling him to pull off saves few goalkeepers are realistically expected to make.

That athleticism is also evident in his speed off his line. While Cech can be slow to close down onrushing attackers, Lloris is effectively able to operate as a sweeper. Lastly, when he does rush out of goal, his footwork on the ball is invariably immaculate.

In the battle of the 'keepers, Spurs have a clear winner.

Back 3: Laurent Koscielny, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen

When selecting the defence for this team, the Belgian pair of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were automatic picks.

Vertonghen's success at Spurs is made all the more painful for Arsenal fans by the fact the Gunners tried to sign him before he arrived at White Hart Lane. Speaking to NUsport, the former Ajax man once said (h/t Sky Sports): "[Arsenal's interest] was concrete, but they wanted me to be a controller in the midfield, an Emmanuel Petit type. I'm not afraid of competition, but the overall picture of Spurs appealed to me more."

At Tottenham, Vertonghen and Alderweireld play alongside summer signing Davinson Sanchez. However, the Colombia international misses out on a place in this XI because of the presence of Arsenal's stand-in skipper, Laurent Koscielny.

Being a centre-half at Arsenal is no easy task. The fact Koscielny has managed to flourish at the heart of the Gunners defence is a testament to both his ability and his character. Although his Achilles trouble has robbed him of some of his recovery pace, a back three provides him with the necessary support and cover he requires.

After so long shoring up a shoddy Arsenal defence, he would presumably be delighted to play alongside two centre-backs as reliable as Alderweireld and Vertonghen.

Wing-Backs: Kieran Trippier and Sead Kolasinac

This is an area of the park where the decisions are almost too close to call, as both clubs are blessed with some excellent wing-backs.

Were Kyle Walker still a Tottenham player, he would stroll into this team—or, knowing him, sprint at full pelt. However, seeing as he moved to Manchester City in the summer, we have decided to opt for his immediate replacement, Kieran Trippier, on the right-hand side. Hector Bellerin is a close rival but can't match Trippier's productivity in the final third.

It's a closely fought battle on the opposite flank too. Danny Rose might well be the best left-sided defender in the Premier League, but injuries have severely limited his contributions this season, so we have gone for Sead Kolasinac.

Kolasinac looks tailor-made for the Premier League. Although he has only been in London for a few months, he's immediately established himself as a favourite among the Arsenal fans. His physical style has introduced some much-needed aggression to the Gunners ranks, but he's more than just a bully. When the Bosnia and Herzegovina international gets into the final third, he is impressively composed and clinical.

Central Midfield: Aaron Ramsey and Eric Dier

It's been a good season for Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman has racked up three Premier League goals and is beginning to find his feet and embrace his role as a box-to-box midfielder.

However, his tendency to wander means he needs to be partnered by a solid defensive midfielder. With Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele both having missed plenty of football this season, Eric Dier is the man selected to add some necessary defensive cover in the middle of the park. After initially appearing destined for a future as a centre-half, Dier has developed into a reliable midfield player.

Attacking Midfield: Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli

If there's one Arsenal player you might guess would be guaranteed a place in this team, it's surely Alexis Sanchez. His stock among the Arsenal fans may have fallen somewhat after his summer transfer saga, but he remains their most explosively talented player.

However, neither he nor Mesut Ozil manages to find a way into this side. They haven't made enough of a contribution this season to justify their inclusions.

Instead, the chief creator in this team will be Christian Eriksen. The Dane tends to offer more end product than Ozil, while his ability from dead-ball situations is another valuable weapon for this team's attacking arsenal.

Alongside Eriksen would be Dele Alli. Having Alli would be useful given his fantastic understanding with the chosen centre-forward.

Striker: Harry Kane

Is there even a debate about this pick? Harry Kane has spectacularly rebuffed accusations of being a one-season wonder by developing into one of European football's most reliable goalscorers. Along with Sergio Aguero, he's the front-runner to land the Golden Boot once again. Kane has to be in this XI.

Alexandre Lacazette may well prove himself to be a top Premier League poacher, but he's playing catch-up to Kane.

James McNicholas is Bleacher Report's lead Arsenal correspondent and follows the club from a London base. You can follow him on Twitter here.