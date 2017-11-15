Giancarlo Stanton to Dodgers Trade Talks Rumored to Have 'Little Momentum'

Brett Davis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly talked with the Miami Marlins about Giancarlo Stanton, but "there is little momentum to those talks," according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

McCullough added, "The Dodgers have a reputation for doing due diligence on basically every elite-level talent who comes onto the market."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.