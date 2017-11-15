    Giancarlo Stanton to Dodgers Trade Talks Rumored to Have 'Little Momentum'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2017

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton walks in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
    Brett Davis/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly talked with the Miami Marlins about Giancarlo Stanton, but "there is little momentum to those talks," according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

    McCullough added, "The Dodgers have a reputation for doing due diligence on basically every elite-level talent who comes onto the market."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Is Utley's Replacement Already in Dodger System?

      Dodgers Way
      via Dodgers Way
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      How the Dodgers Can Land Giancarlo Stanton

      LA Sports Hub
      via LA Sports Hub
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Each Team's Most Untouchable Prospect

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: J.D. Martinez Wants 7-Yr, $210M Deal

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report