NFL1000: Biggest X-Factor for Every NFL Team in Playoff Contention

12 of 12

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Saying that teams should run no-huddle all the time is a bit like wondering why the entire plane isn't made from the stuff the black box is made from. Offensive coaches realize the advantages of no-huddle in both hurry-up and normal tempos—they force defenses to keep base personnel on the field and force a smaller defensive playbook—but they also reduce offensive options and can end drives in a big hurry. The New England Patriots experimented with a high no-huddle rate a few years back but have returned to a more normal, deep-drop, deep-passing game.

If there's one team that should buck the trend, it's the Seattle Seahawks. That this team is 6-4 and still in playoff contention with a depleted secondary, almost no running game and one of the worst offensive lines in the league is a testament to the effectiveness and creativity of Russell Wilson, who has been responsible for most of Seattle's offensive output—and a great deal of it outside of structure.

When the Seahawks go to more of a hurry-up offense and avoid the huddle, Wilson suddenly has an advantage that his nonexistent running game and sub-par offensive line can never give him—he's then looking at more static, similar defenses from play to play, and this allows him to align and use his skill players in more effective ways. If defenses have time and thought to change their schemes against this offense, things don't tend to go as well.

Through mid-October, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News-Tribune, the Seahawks scored on 75 percent of their drives and averaged 11.5 yards per play when they didn't huddle. When they did, they scored on 17.9 percent of their plays and averaged 4.3 yards per play.

This is not a team that can rely on sustaining drives or play-to-play consistency. The Seahawks' only hope this season is to put the ball in Wilson's hands in as favorable a series of situations as possible, and if that involved a high percentage of no-huddle—as Wilson has said—head coach Pete Carroll should bend to that. He has nothing to lose by moving from a broken paradigm, no matter how unconventional the move may be.