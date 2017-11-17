Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Getty Images/Getty Images

Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, as the north London derby takes centre stage at the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs sit in third, four points ahead of the Gunners, and the hosts need a victory to close the gap.

Harry Kane is expected to be fit for the short trip across the capital after missing England's recent internationals through injury.

Here is how you can watch the derby:

Date: Saturday. Nov. 18

Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT)/7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports, fubo.tv

Preview and Team News

Kane is set to return on Saturday, but Spurs have a number of senior players carrying knocks in recent weeks.

Tottenham have been reliant on Kane's ability this term, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted his star player will be available after a short lay-off.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

According to the PhysioRoom.com (h/t Rob Guest of Football.London), the Spurs boss is confident of Kane's recovery.

"Harry Kane is OK," Pochettino said. "He's very good. In the last game he received a kick in his knee, but don't worry, he'll be available for the next game."

Jan Vertonghen will also be available for selection after revealing he has recovered from an ankle injury.

Per Richard Cooke of Sky Sports, the Belgium international said: "Yeah, nothing to worry about. I've been struggling for two weeks with it and that's why I didn't play against West Ham in the Carabao Cup but all good, I feel very good today, I am ready for the weekend."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Spurs have developed into a strong defensive unit without sacrificing their attack, compared to Arsenal's poor showing at the back.

The visitors have conceded only seven goals in 11 games in the Premier League, compared to the Gunners' total of 16.

Arsenal will be hoping to find the goals needed to damage Spurs' confidence, and Danny Welbeck is expected to be available for manager Arsene Wenger.

According to Sean Kearns of Metro, the former Manchester United man should be present to boost Wenger's options, but Olivier Giroud is unlikely to feature.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

This has become a contest Arsenal must not lose, and with Spurs organised and brimming with confidence, Wenger will be wary of the challenge.

Pochettino has driven his side to the next level and his team have taken Arsenal's place as north London's most dangerous outfit.

Much will depend on the fitness of Kane before kick-off, and if the England man is back and firing, it could be a long afternoon for Arsenal's defence.