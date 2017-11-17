    Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: GRADIENT ADDED - COMPOSITE OF TWO IMAGES - Image numbers (L) 502540908 and 601783502) In this composite image a comparision has been made between Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur meet on November 18, 2017 in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London. ***LEFT IMAGE*** SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on December 26, 2015 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur at Britannia Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Getty Images/Getty Images

    Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, as the north London derby takes centre stage at the Emirates Stadium.

    Spurs sit in third, four points ahead of the Gunners, and the hosts need a victory to close the gap.

    Harry Kane is expected to be fit for the short trip across the capital after missing England's recent internationals through injury.

    Here is how you can watch the derby:

                 

    Date: Saturday. Nov. 18

    Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT)/7:30 a.m. (ET)

    TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC (U.S.)

    StreamSky GoNBC Sportsfubo.tv

                    

    Preview and Team News

    Kane is set to return on Saturday, but Spurs have a number of senior players carrying knocks in recent weeks.

    Tottenham have been reliant on Kane's ability this term, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted his star player will be available after a short lay-off.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on November 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    According to the PhysioRoom.com (h/t Rob Guest of Football.London), the Spurs boss is confident of Kane's recovery.

    "Harry Kane is OK," Pochettino said. "He's very good. In the last game he received a kick in his knee, but don't worry, he'll be available for the next game."

    Jan Vertonghen will also be available for selection after revealing he has recovered from an ankle injury.

    Per Richard Cooke of Sky Sports, the Belgium international said: "Yeah, nothing to worry about. I've been struggling for two weeks with it and that's why I didn't play against West Ham in the Carabao Cup but all good, I feel very good today, I am ready for the weekend."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Im
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Spurs have developed into a strong defensive unit without sacrificing their attack, compared to Arsenal's poor showing at the back.

    The visitors have conceded only seven goals in 11 games in the Premier League, compared to the Gunners' total of 16.

    Arsenal will be hoping to find the goals needed to damage Spurs' confidence, and Danny Welbeck is expected to be available for manager Arsene Wenger.

    According to Sean Kearns of Metro, the former Manchester United man should be present to boost Wenger's options, but Olivier Giroud is unlikely to feature.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on Septemb
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    This has become a contest Arsenal must not lose, and with Spurs organised and brimming with confidence, Wenger will be wary of the challenge.

    Pochettino has driven his side to the next level and his team have taken Arsenal's place as north London's most dangerous outfit.

    Much will depend on the fitness of Kane before kick-off, and if the England man is back and firing, it could be a long afternoon for Arsenal's defence.

