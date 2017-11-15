    WWE WrestleMania 33 Generates Record $181M for Orlando Region

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2017

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Brock Lesner raises the WWE Universal Championship after defeating Goldberg during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    WWE announced Wednesday that WrestleMania 33 generated $181.5 million in economic impact for Orlando, Florida, and its surrounding areas in April.

    According to WWE's corporate website, that marks a record for WrestleMania, and the event has now generated at least $100 million for six straight years.

    Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the following regarding the announcement:

    "On behalf of the residents of the city of Orlando, I would like to thank the tens of thousands of WWE fans that converged on our city to be part of WrestleMania Week. The week-long series of events boosted our economy by bringing guests to our restaurants, shops and hotels, and also benefited our city through community outreach initiatives. We look forward to welcoming WrestleMania back soon."

    WWE noted that 79 percent of those who attended WrestleMania were from outside the Orlando area. Also, the economic impact from the influx of visitors was the equivalent of creating 1,730 full-time jobs.

    WrestleMania 33 was held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, but there were several other ongoing events in the area that week as well, including the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT TakeOver and the interactive fan experience known as WrestleMania Axxess.

    In April, WWE will converge on New Orleans for WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

           

