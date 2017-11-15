A-League Round 7 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

At the beginning of the A-League season the Newcastle Jets were given little hope of challenging for the championship, but last year's wooden spooners have taken all before them this year and now sit on top of the table.



Amazingly, the Jets have won four of their opening six outings, which is just one win shy of last season's total, which came from a full schedule of 27 games.



This week, they take on the reigning champion Sydney FC in the Harbour City, which is their biggest challenge of the season so far. It will give a real indicator of just how far Ernie Merrick's charges have come.



Despite being beaten for the first time this season last week, Sydney are the favorites to bounce straight back into the winner's circle at $1.67 on the betting lines, while the ladder-leaders are out at $4.50 according to AustralianGambling.



Sydney's shock-loss came at the hands of the Central Coast Mariners, who are another side who've surprised a few this season.



The Gosford-based club are at home again this week in the opening match of the round, against Adelaide United on Thursday night.



United hit the scoreboard first in their loss to the Jets last week, thanks to a goal from Nikola Mileusnic in the 24th minute, but two goals in three minutes from Ben Kantarovski and then Andrew Nabbout ensured the Jets left the city of churches will all three points.



The Reds are surprisingly a $2.50 favorite when they head to Gosford, with the Mariners just behind them at $2.60.



Melbourne City missed a golden opportunity to go to the top of the table on Sunday night, when the usually prolific Ross McCormack missed several chances against the Wanderers.



City's next assignment comes up on Friday night with an away match against Brisbane Roar. The Victorian club are $2.10 to win their fifth game from seven starts, while Brisbane are out at $3.



The Roar drew 1-1 with Melbourne Victory last week, who find themselves in the unfamiliar positon of second last on the ladder after failing to register a win in their opening six games.



It doesn't get any easier for last season's runners-up this weekend either, when they head west to take on Perth Glory.



The West Australians ($2.30) are slight favorites being at home, but will have to improve on last week's effort when they were crushed 5-2 by the Wellington Phoenix.



Despite that impressive showing, the "Nix" are at the large odds of $5 when they head to Sydney to take on Western Sydney Wanderers ($1.57) on Saturday.