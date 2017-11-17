Fantasy Football Week 11 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 13

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Before we delve into the Week 11 picks, let's take a look back at Week 10.

If a player I recommended finished inside weekly starter territory (the top 12 quarterbacks, tight ends and defenses, top 24 running backs and top 36 wide receivers), I'm calling that a win.

Detroit Lions Defense/Special Teams (413 yards allowed, 24 points allowed, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 touchdown, D/ST4): The Cleveland Browns had a lot more success moving the ball than I expected (413 total yards). But a defensive score saved the day for the Lions in a 30-24 win. WIN

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (187 passing yards, 9 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, QB27): Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and New York Jets was a 15-10 fantasy wasteland. Tampa's offense is a hot mess, and it showed even in victory. LOSS

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (273 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, QB12): The Giants hit rock bottom in a 31-21 loss to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers, but Manning sneaked his way into the back of the top 12. WIN

Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants (14 carries, 70 yards, 2 catches, 18 yards, 1 2PT Conv., RB16): It wasn't a great stat line, but 88 total yards and a two-point conversion run got the job done. WIN

Alfred Morris, RB, Dallas Cowboys (11 carries, 53 yards, RB48): It's possible that better days are ahead for Morris and the Dallas offense. But the Cowboys looked awful against the Atlanta Falcons in a 27-7 loss with left tackle Tyron Smith sidelined with a groin injury. LOSS

Damien Williams, RB, Miami Dolphins (9 rushes, 19 yards, 2 receptions, 20 yards, RB54): I had the right idea: A Dolphins back cracked the PPR top 10. Unfortunately, that back was Kenyan Drake, who peeled off a 66-yard score against the Carolina Panthers in a 45-10 win. LOSS

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets (4 catches, 85 yards, 1 touchdown, WR15): Anderson has emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the Jets. He was the only one on his team who didn't stink up the joint last week in the loss to Tampa. WIN

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers (5 catches, 43 yards, WR43): Had Samuel not injured his ankle against the Dolphins, he would've finished what was the start of a good effort. But ifs and maybes won't get you into the fantasy playoffs. LOSS

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams (8 receptions, 171 yards, 2 touchdowns, WR1): Sometimes everything comes together perfectly on a lineup call and you get to bask in the warming glow of a deluge of toasty fantasy points. WIN

Garrett Celek, TE, San Francisco 49ers (4 catches, 67 yards, 1 touchdown, TE3): The Giants have given up a touchdown catch to a tight end in every game this season. Too bad they get Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. WIN

Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit Lions (2 catches, 39 yards, 1 touchdown, TE12): You know it's been a good week when even Ebron pays off. Either I need to buy lottery tickets, or it's the Apocalypse. It's probably that last one. WIN

New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams (339 yards allowed, 16 points allowed, 1 FR, 1 INT, 1 KR TD, D/ST5): Watching Dion Lewis return a kickoff for a score Sunday night was the cherry on top of a delicious Week 10 sleeper sundae. WIN

WEEK 10 TOTAL: 8/12 (.667)

Week 10 tied for my best effort of the season, and the Woods call made it the first time this season that one of my recommendations finished as the top overall player at his position.

Now it's just a matter of keeping that momentum going as the stretch run for the fantasy playoffs kicks into high gear.

SEASON TOTAL: 58/120 (.483)