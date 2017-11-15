Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Fantasy football owners know that Week 11 is pivotal to the success of their season.

This is the last week of byes, and the astute fantasy owners can go after some deep sleepers that can impact their lineup and potentially deliver a win. While there will be other deep sleepers available in future weeks—and we will lead you to them as best we can—the full schedules that are ahead will make it more difficult to find the hidden gems.

Winning the week before the 16-game slates resume creates momentum in Fantasy Football. While that momentum will not counteract poor management and coaching decisions in the future, it will provide the confidence that smart decisions can be repeated.

Week 11 was originally supposed to involve 26 teams and 13 games, but that changed when Hurricane Irma postponed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins matchup in Week 1. Since both teams had a bye this week, the game was rescheduled to Week 11.

The adjustments that will be made at this point are not major ones that will bring in superstars, but they are astute/subtle ones that may bring a few more points and a potential victory in this week's matchup.

Here's a look at our deep sleepers for Week 11, with the percentage owned in Yahoo fantasy leagues next to each player's name. Deep sleepers are defined as players who have ownership rates of 25 percent or less, and they will most likely have an impact in a 12- or 14-team league.

Deep Sleepers

QB Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings (22.0 percent)

QB Brett Hundley, Green Bay Packers (9.0 percent)

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11.0 percent)

RB Darren McFadden, Dallas Cowboys (25.0 percent)

RB Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (24.0 percent)

RB Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders (11.0 percent)

WR Dontrelle Inman, Chicago Bears (4.0 percent)

WR Jordan Matthews, Buffalo Bills (24.0 percent)

WR Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta Falcons (11.0 percent)

TE Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers (13.0 percent)

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (6.0 percent)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

QB Brett Hundley, Green Bay

Hundley showed significant improvement in his third start since replacing Aaron Rodgers (broken collarbone) as he led the Packers to a 23-16 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

Does that mean Hundley has turned the corner and the Packers are back on track? We are not going that far. However, we have maintained it was quite likely Hundley would have some success despite the problems he had in his first two starts.

Hundley is athletic, smart and has one of the game's best offensive minds in Mike McCarthy working with him, and he has been putting in significant work to get better. On top of that, he has a crew of excellent receivers in Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.

The Packers return home this week against the up-and-down Baltimore Ravens, and Hundley goes into that game after completing 18 of 25 passes for 212 yards with one TD pass, and he is playing with confidence when the game is on the line.

Hundley (hamstring) may be a bit limited at the start of the game, but look for him to warm up as the game progresses, and he should put solid numbers on the board.

RB Rex Burkhead, New England

This should be the last week Burkhead appears on any deep sleepers list because he won't qualify in the future.

Burkhead is a versatile player who can pick up key yards on the ground and is almost impossible for linebackers to cover out of the backfield on pass patterns.

Burkhead was on the field for 36 of 70 snaps against the Denver Broncos last week, and he carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards and also had three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

More than the numbers, Burkhead is smart, elusive and fits the image of a typical Patriots-type player who will do anything it takes to win. Burkhead is somewhat of a risky pick because he does not seem likely to get the ball around the goal line because he is 5'10" and 210 pounds, but Bill Belichick could surprise opponents by letting him have a chance to score.

He is quite likely to be involved in even more snaps this week against the Raiders, who are far more vulnerable defensively than the Broncos were in Week 10.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

WR Dontrelle Inman, Chicago

There is an excellent chance that Inman will prove to be the top deep sleeper pick of the week, and there is also a chance he could quickly turn out to be the Bears' best receiver.

The Bears acquired Inman at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Chargers, and he caught six of the eight passes he was targeted in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. He had 88 receiving yards and he showed the ability to get open against Green Bay's secondary.

Inman is an accomplished professional who caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last year, and that bodes well for the Bears. Chicago is quite shorthanded at the WR position, and they do not have many proven weapons to help rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky.

Inman appears to be their best pass catcher, and he could have a huge game against the Detroit Lions Sunday.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

TE Jesse James, Pittsburgh

We will admit this is a risky pick because James has not been a key part of the Pittsburgh offense since the early part of the season.

After catching six passes in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns and four passes in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, James has caught just 10 more passes in the ensuing seven games.

James has been blanked in three of his last four games, so the trend has not been good.

However, the Steelers played an awful game Sunday in beating the undermanned Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, and they have a short week as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Look for a much sharper offensive effort from the Steelers in this home game.

WR Antonio Brown and RB Le'Veon Bell will be the focus of the Tennessee defense, and James should have an opportunity to run free and clear in the secondary. Look for James to get into the end zone for the first time since Week 1.