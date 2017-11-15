Kelvin Benjamin, LeSean McCoy's Fantasy Outlook After Tyrod Taylor's Benching

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that Nathan Peterman will replace Tyrod Taylor as the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center.

It's a move that could have wide-ranging fantasy football implications since Peterman, a more traditional pocket passer, may create additional opportunities for the likes of Kelvin Benjamin, Jordan Matthews and Charles Clay than the mobile, boom-or-bust Taylor.

Matthew Berry of ESPN is urging caution following the QB switch, however:

Nathan Peterman

Peterman is nothing more than a desperation fantasy play until he proves otherwise. Buffalo selected the University of Pittsburgh product in the fifth round of the 2017 draft after a standout career with the Panthers that included 47 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 26 games.

His performance during the preseason was mediocre, completing 54.4 percent of his throws with one touchdown in 79 attempts against second-team defenses. He also lacks the physical tools of Taylor both in terms of speed and arm strength.

Mike Clay of ESPN.com thinks the rookie is still worth a flier in dynasty leagues:

Ultimately, his presence may help the players around him by increasing their targets, but it's hard to recommend him as a fantasy starter.

LeSean McCoy

McCoy is already performing well below expectations this season and it's hard to see the quarterback change providing much reason for optimism. The Bills don't feature much downfield passing ability, which allows opponents to crowd the box and limited the running back's big-play chances.

The 29-year-old veteran could see a slight uptick in value in points-per-reception leagues as Peterman could give him several extra looks per game with checkdown passes. Beyond that, however, continue to consider the fellow Pitt product a frustratingly inconsistent No. 2 fantasy back.

Kelvin Benjamin

Benjamin struggled in his Bills debut against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He made just three catches for 42 yards in his first game since the team's blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers despite Buffalo playing from behind for almost the entire contest.

Pairing the 6'5'' wideout with Taylor was always a questionable fit. He's not a receiver who's going to create much separation, and the Bills' former starter never showcased a willingness to throw balls into tight coverage, even when his target had a size advantage.

Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports believes the QB change may help:

Buffalo is still going to feature a balanced attack, so don't expect a massive jump in value for Benjamin. But he's got more upside as a No. 2 fantasy wideout or flex option with Peterman under center than he would have if Taylor kept the job.

Jordan Matthews

Pretty much everything said about Benjamin could also apply to Matthews. He doesn't possess game-breaking speed, which forces most of his fantasy value to come from getting a heavy workload. That wasn't happening with Taylor under center.

Clay is forecasting an uptick in Buffalo's number of throws with Peterman leading the charge:

It will be intriguing to see whether Benjamin or Matthews emerges as the rookie's favorite target. The uncertainty could make the latter a nice buy-low candidate if a fellow fantasy owner dropped him at some point during his lackluster first year with the Bills.

Charles Clay

Clay could be the biggest winner when the dust settles after the switch. Peterman has shown in his limited action during the preseason and last week in relief against the Saints that he's much more willing to utilize the middle of the field than Taylor, which is good for the tight end.

He should receive plenty of looks on third down and in the red zone. That could lead to a couple of big scoring games from a fantasy perspective during the stretch run of the regular season.

Add in the fact the tight end position as a whole is weak this season, and Clay could provide plenty of bang for the buck if he can stay healthy. He's missed three games this year due to injury. If he goes out again, Nick O'Leary will slide onto the streaming radar.