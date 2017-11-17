Leganes vs. Barcelona: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will look to continue their onslaught in La Liga when they travel to Leganes on Saturday.

The Blaugrana are four points clear of Valencia at the top of the table and eight ahead of Real Madrid, who take on archrivals Atletico Madrid later in the day, so they have the chance to put even more pressure on Los Blancos by winning at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Read on for a preview of the contest, but first here are the viewing details. As a 3:15 p.m. kick-off, the match will not be televised in the UK.

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Leganes have lost their last two matches in La Liga, but they have nevertheless made a bright start having won five times.

Los Legionarios have only shipped eight goals this season, bettered only by Barca and Atletico, so they could prove challenging to break down.

It will be intriguing to see how Luis Suarez gets on in particular, as he has fallen well short of his usual standards.

The Uruguay international has only netted on three occasions this season—the last of which was five games ago—and his overall standard of play has not been particularly inspiring either.

Football journalist Rafael Hernandez noted his struggles:

However, despite one of their key players being out of form, it has not stopped Barcelona from enjoying a superb start to the season, per their official Twitter feed:

They have dropped just two points and boast the best defensive record in the league.

While Leganes have done well, they have only found the net nine times, so they don't carry much of a threat going forward.

Their players will likely be much fresher as the majority of Barcelona's squad were involved in the international break, but the Catalan giants should be capable of maintaining their momentum with another win.