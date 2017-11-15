WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 14

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 14November 15, 2017
The November 14 episode of SmackDown Live brought with it the final hype for a Survivor Series pay-per-view that is easily shaping up to be one of the best of 2017.
In the process, general manager Daniel Bryan, Charlotte and Sin Cara stood out for a variety of reasons.
It was the battle for brand supremacy that stole the show, though.
The invasion by Raw and the beatdown they inflicted on the blue brand and its top Superstars enhanced the broadcast and helped hammer home the idea that the two shows genuinely do not like each other.
On a night when WWE Creative desperately needed to put its best foot forward in order to properly sell Survivor Series to those fans unsure of whether to purchase the WWE Network, it did just that and these competitors and elements stole the show.
Winner: Charlotte
Charlotte defeated Natalya via submission to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, completing a journey that began months ago when The Queen arrived at the blue brand.
The win was enhanced significantly by a hometown crowd red-hot for their native daughter and the arrival of the legendary "Nature Boy" Ric Flair to celebrate the title win with her.
The victory felt like a special moment rather than a throwaway championship change five days before a pay-per-view event. The raw emotion, the enormous pop from the fans in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the realization of a dream came together to create a genuine bit of wrestling fairy tale.
On a night that eventually descended into chaos, Charlotte's win was a legitimate feel-good moment, the likes of which WWE should present more often.
Loser: Sin Cara
Sin Cara spent weeks building momentum ahead of what many expected to be a big United States Championship opportunity against Baron Corbin.
The masked luchador received his title shot and battled Corbin on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, he never once looked like he might actually beat Corbin or that he was a credible challenger.
When he lost the match clean in the center of the ring, any semblance of a push died before the eyes of the WWE Universe.
A competent worker who has never really gotten an opportunity to shine outside of his tag team with Kalisto, Sin Cara continues to struggle to catch a break under the WWE umbrella.
Winner: The Battle for Brand Supremacy
Raw repaid SmackDown for its attack weeks earlier Tuesday night, invading the broadcast and leaving the blue brand's top Superstars lying in a heap.
The Shield not only laid a beatdown on The New Day, it obliterated SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon with two massive triple powerbombs.
Alexa Bliss leveled Charlotte while the rest of the female Team Raw superstars laid out the SmackDown women's roster.
Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Sheamus and Cesaro attacked competitors such as The Hype Bros, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.
It was the arrival of Braun Strowman that brought real carnage and destruction to the ordeal as The Monster Among Men tore through any unfortunate soul placed in front of him. Intimidating and physically imposing, he stood watch in the corner, preventing any of the good soldiers of the SmackDown brand from rescuing McMahon from the unflinching beating he was about to endure.
The scene eclipsed the attack the blue brand perpetrated on Raw in that it played out in front of a live audience, who cheered the barbarism as if they were spectators jam-packed in the Roman Coliseum, watching gladiators tear each other apart.
It was a surreal scene that created more heat, hype and excitement for Survivor Series on Sunday night. With so many late changes made to the card, it was exactly what WWE needed to put an exclamation point on the build.
Winner: Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan kicked off this week's show by introducing WWE champion AJ Styles.
Prior to the arrival of The Phenomenal One, Bryan said he bleeds blue and ran down the reasons why.
He proceeded to mock Paul Heyman's introductions of Brock Lesnar, putting Styles over in the process. While doing so, though, Bryan channeled an emotion and conviction we have not heard the general manager speak with since his in-ring days came to an end.
He was believable, real and even landed a huge blow to Lesnar by bringing up his history of quitting, including submitting to a "half-assed leg bar" while in UFC.
In one promo, Bryan did more to put Styles over as a legitimate threat to The Beast Incarnate than anything WWE Creative had accomplished to that point.
It was a spectacular display of the type of promo Bryan can deliver when he believes in the subject and content.