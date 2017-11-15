WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 14

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The November 14 episode of SmackDown Live brought with it the final hype for a Survivor Series pay-per-view that is easily shaping up to be one of the best of 2017.

In the process, general manager Daniel Bryan, Charlotte and Sin Cara stood out for a variety of reasons.

It was the battle for brand supremacy that stole the show, though.

The invasion by Raw and the beatdown they inflicted on the blue brand and its top Superstars enhanced the broadcast and helped hammer home the idea that the two shows genuinely do not like each other.

On a night when WWE Creative desperately needed to put its best foot forward in order to properly sell Survivor Series to those fans unsure of whether to purchase the WWE Network, it did just that and these competitors and elements stole the show.