Week 11 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It's playoff crunch time for fantasy football owners.

Given the time of year and what owners have at stake in the coming weeks, the nature of the waiver wire switches from a willingness to unearth stashes to targeting players who can win games in the short term.

So while it might be fun to think about a Josh Gordon or Jimmy Garoppolo stash, owners in contention might find more success by thinking on a week-by-week basis.

Below, let's round up the names to know on the market while striking a balance between the two thought processes. Provided those in contention know to shift the approach based on need, it still doesn't hurt to review all options.

Week 11 Waiver-Wire Targets

C.J. Beathard, QB, SF (4 percent owned)

Blake Bortles, QB, JAX (31 percent owned)

Case Keenum, QB, MIN (16 percent owned)

Jay Cutler, QB, MIA (19 percent owned)

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (3 percent owned)

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE (10 percent owned)

Jamaal Williams, RB, GB ( 8 percent owned)

Rod Smith, RB, DAL (26 percent owned)

Chester Rogers, WR, IND (0 percent owned)

Brandon LaFell, WR, CIN (3 percent owned)

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF (15 percent owned)

Dontrelle Inman, WR, CHI (1 percent owned)

Jermaine Gresham, TE, ARI (1 percent owned)

Garrett Celek, TE, SF (2 percent owned)

Marcedes Lewis, TE, JAX (3 percent owned)

C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, HOU (14 percent owned)

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

It almost sounds a bit odd to rely on Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler with seasons on the line.

After all, the guy yanked out of retirement for a big payday has predictably had an up-and-down season. Cutler didn't pass the eye test in Week 10, either, scoring 15.42 points.

But he's now scored 15 or more two weeks in a row, the other output being a 24.44-point outburst, so we know he's capable of big days. Said big days might rely on matchup, which isn't a bad thing for owners in need considering Cutler gets the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Those Buccaneers allow the 10th-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average so far. If Case Keenum, and Eli Manning can drop 27 or more points on the unit, Cutler is a guy who can have a timely outburst and push an entire lineup to a win, so he's worth a one-week add at a minimum.

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE (10 percent owned)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It seemed only a matter of time before Rex Burkhead took over the New England Patriots backfield.

Burkhead has battled injuries and the usual Bill Belichick backfield hurdles this season after joining the team. But he's as well-rounded as it gets, hence last time out blocking a punt and scoring a receiving touchdown.

The usage lining up on the outside is something allowing Burkhead more looks than most other backs around the league stuck in committees:

This isn't any different from what Burkhead used to do in Cincinnati. If continues the good work that he produced against a strong Denver Broncos defense on the way to 12.3 points, he should have a big day in Week 11 against an Oakland Raiders defense allowing the fifth-most points to backs.

Dontrelle Inman, WR, CHI (1 percent owned)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's not often owners get a shot at a new No. 1 wideout at this point in the season, yet here we are with Dontrelle Inman and the Chicago Bears.

Inman had a quiet debut in Week 10, yet only because most aren't paying attention to the Bears and didn't know Inman joined the team via trade before the deadline.

Now most should know, though, because Inman received eight targets, turning them into six catches for 88 yards and 8.8 points.

"I have a lot of confidence in him," Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said, according to Chris Emma of CBS Chicago. "He's made great plays for us, and he's coming along really quickly. It's tough to get here on short notice and learn a playbook, so hats off to him for doing that."

Inman is under the radar right now, but the Chicago passing attack is quietly doing well thanks to Trubisky's ability to escape the pocket, forcing defenses to respect the strong running game. He should have a bigger day in Week 11 thanks to a game against a Detroit Lions defense ranked among the top 15 in terms of points allowed to wideouts.

C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, HOU (14 percent owned)

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Owners know streaming tight ends on a week-to-week basis is almost a requirement for success at this point.

It's easy to forget about Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz, who appeared in Week 1 and then didn't play again until Week 10. There, the veteran only posted a single point.

That may sound bad, but Fiedorowicz received six targets in his first game back. As he keeps working his way back into the offense, he's bound to see both more targets and production.

And those involved in the offense haven't been shy about how Fiedorowicz can help an offense missing Deshaun Watson, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

Keep in mind, too, the offense's top target is now dealing with an injury after Will Fuller went down with cracked ribs. This slots Fiedorowicz as the top passing option in a game against an Arizona Cardinals defense allowing the 11th-most points to tight ends.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.