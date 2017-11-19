Baron Corbin Beats Miz; Now WWE Needs to Better Feature IC and US Titles

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Baron Corbin defeated The Miz in a battle of midcard champions Sunday night at Survivor Series, but both Superstars and their titles deserve a more consistent spotlight moving forward.

Corbin got the pin after hitting Miz with a Deep Six out of nowhere.

There wasn't a ton of buzz surrounding Corbin and Miz entering Survivor Series, and while part of that was due to the top-flight card around them, they also weren't done any favors by the creative team.

The Lone Wolf and The A-Lister had few opportunities to build their feud on WWE programming and were instead forced to take to social media in an effort to generate interest by cutting promos on each other.

Getting featured properly was an issue for both Corbin and The Miz even before their Survivor Series match was set, though, as neither were placed in particularly compelling title feuds.

Corbin won a Triple Threat against AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger to become United States champion, and he followed that up by beating Styles clean in a rematch.

While that should have provided Corbin with a huge boost, he was then randomly placed in a feud with Sin Cara, who had barely been seen on WWE programming in the months prior.

Corbin lost his first two matches to Sin Cara by count-out and disqualification, which led to a U.S. title match on the go-home episode of SmackDown Live before Survivor Series, which was won by Corbin.

The Miz gets far more television time than Corbin, but there has been a lack of emphasis on the Intercontinental Championship in recent weeks.

His last successful IC title defense was something of a throwaway match against Matt Hardy, as Miz's focus was on The Shield and Kurt Angle rather than the strap.

Miz's previous title defenses were against the likes of Jeff Hardy and Jason Jordan, meaning he hasn't engaged in an actual feud over the Intercontinental Championship since his lengthy program with Dean Ambrose.

Now that Corbin and Miz have clashed, it is incumbent upon the SmackDown and Raw creative teams to give them more chances to make the United States and Intercontinental Championships feel more important moving forward.

The easiest way to do that is by placing them in legitimate and interesting feuds where the focus is entirely on the titles.

For Corbin, Bobby Roode could be a strong contender, and it would feel fresh since they never crossed paths in NXT.

Roode is popular on the main roster due to his theme song and overall presentation, and the fact that he is part of the star-studded elimination match at Survivor Series suggests WWE is looking to elevate him.

The U.S. title may ultimately be better off around Roode's waist, especially if he eventually goes back to playing a heel character, which would allow him to play up his Canadian nationality while disrespecting the championship.

Finding a challenger for The Miz is arguably more difficult since he has mixed it up with essentially every top face on Raw already, but there are options to be had if WWE is willing to shuffle the deck.

Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe are both heels, but they're also highly popular with the WWE Universe and could thrive in a face role if transitioned.

Either would be a great opponent for Miz since they can trade barbs with him on the mic, and since they are each often presented as top Superstars, the IC title would undoubtedly be elevated.

There is no question that Corbin and Miz were afterthoughts at Survivor Series, but the United States and Intercontinental Championships can still be great tools for advancement in WWE, and building them back up after the pay-per-view is of the utmost importance.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).