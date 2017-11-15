Ricky Hatton Says He'll Come out of Retirement to Fight Rio Ferdinand

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Former light-welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton has said he will come out of retirement to face ex-Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand after his move into boxing.

According to the Mirror's Joe Mewis, the Manchester City fan said at a charity dinner: "Rio's a great lad and a boxing fan. He wouldn't have taken it up if he wasn't going to give it a go and do it justice. I'll make a comeback and fight him."

Earlier this year, Ferdinand revealed he is taking part in the "Defender to Contender" challenge with the backing of betting company Betfair. The aim is to compete in a professional boxing match.

He has shared some updates from his training on Twitter as he works with former champion Richie Woodhall and former rugby star turned personal trainer Mel Deane:

The 39-year-old hung up his boots in 2015 having made over 450 appearances for United and won 81 caps for England, while Hatton, also 39, retired from boxing in 2012.

The Hitman lost just three of his 48 career fights, two of which were against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, the other being his final fight that came after an absence from the sport of more than three years.

Ferdinand told BBC Breakfast (h/t Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph) he is aiming to have "one fight" and added: "I am not looking to have a career here."

An opponent for his proposed fight is yet to be confirmed.