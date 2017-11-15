    Sergio Ramos in the Dark on Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Exit Rumours

    Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said he doesn't know where the future of team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo lies following fresh rumours the Portuguese ace could leave the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018.

    Ramos converted two penalties on Tuesday evening as Spain drew 3-3 against Russia in St. Petersburg, and Miguel Angel Toribio of Marca provided his response when asked for an insider scoop on Ronaldo: "Cristiano is leaving? Ask him, I don't know about these things."

    The new reports originate from Spanish programme El Chiringuito (h/t Sport), which said Ronaldo "has asked Madrid to facilitate" his departure next summer, when he'll be at the end of his ninth season with Los Merengues.

    Not only that, but the same report added Ronaldo "does not feel valued by his side" after receiving their latest contract offer, not to mention it's said he saw their summer hunt for Kylian Mbappe as a "sign of disrespect."

    Nevertheless, club president Florentino Perez doesn't want his talisman to leave, which seems improbable in any case considering Ronaldo's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2021.

    This is the second time in a matter of months that departure rumours have followed Ronaldo, although ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan did note some change in stance when last the topic of his exit came to the fore:

    Ramos arrived at the Bernabeu four years prior to his Portuguese team-mate, and many at the club will hope their forward remains and continues aiding them in their efforts to add more silverware.

    Those hopes haven't got off to the brightest start this term, however. Real are eight points off La Liga leaders Barcelona after 11 games, as well as sitting three points back from Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League group.

    Ronaldo will turn 33 in February, and while he might be open to the thought of leaving Madrid, there's no guarantee any club would be willing to pay the necessary transfer fee to acquire him next summer.

