Petr Cech Says Arsenal Are 'Not Competing Against Tottenham,' Spurs Need Honours

Petr Cech has stoked the fires ahead of Saturday's north London derby after he suggested Arsenal are "not competing against Tottenham Hotspur" for supremacy and that Spurs need to win trophies before there can be talk of a power shift in their favour.

Per Sky Sports' James Dale, the Gunners goalkeeper said of a potential status swap:

"No I don't think so. There is always one odd year where things can change, but the most important thing for us is competing against the other teams for the Premier League title and for the glory.

"We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Two years ago when we finished above them we were disappointed because we didn't win the title.

"Our target is to win the title and be successful during the season, not necessarily looking at what Tottenham are doing."

Cech's comments are to be expected, particularly ahead of the derby where he won't want to give his opponents an inch. However, with Spurs in the ascendancy and Arsenal arguably heading in the opposite direction, it may not be so clearcut.

Tottenham finished second last season, 11 points above the Gunners—the first time in 22 years they've done so.

Despite that, manager Arsene Wenger similarly shut down talk of a shift in power, but ESPN FC's Mattias Karen and The Times' Oliver Kay disagreed:

In the year prior, Spurs looked set to finish above their rivals in the Premier League only to blow it on the final day of the season as they lost 5-1 to relegated Newcastle United, perhaps demoralised by falling short to Leicester City in the title race.

However, the Lilywhites were in the title race that year, while Arsenal—despite the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all having poor seasons—failed to trouble the Foxes' fairytale run, and it has been over a decade since they last maintained a challenge throughout the season.

The Gunners have had to play UEFA Europa League football this year after finishing outside the top four, while Spurs have been impressing in the UEFA Champions League, which is evidently galling to Arsenal supporters such as Bleacher Report's James McNicholas:

That said, Cech perhaps does have a point that Spurs do need to convert their remarkable rise into winning honours. He added:

"They've been there in the last few years so now I think they have to make sure they win something to show the progression.

"Success is ultimately winning trophies. We were under pressure the last couple of years, people talking about winning trophies, obviously we are disappointed not to have won the title but we won FA Cups. Although the season was not always what we wanted, we always had a trophy at the end of it."

Arsenal, though they've struggled in the Premier League and in Europe of late, have won three FA Cups in four years, while Spurs have been the best team in England not to win a trophy in recent times.

Tottenham have become an exciting project under manager Mauricio Pochettino, but while the positivity around the club that has ensued and the entertainment provided to the supporters in recent years should not be overlooked, it will almost be for nought if it doesn't result in silverware.

In the meantime, they can show their progress when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, and they can take a step towards finishing above them again if they win to go seven points ahead.

On the other hand, a win for Arsenal would curtail Spurs' slim title hopes and put them just one point behind, so it's all to play for in the north London derby.