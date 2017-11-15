Julian Draxler Says PSG Players Are 'Not Jealous' of World-Record Signing Neymar

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler has said team-mate and world-record signing Neymar is deserving of any special privileges he enjoys, adding the rest of the playing staff are "not jealous" of the Brazilian.

It wasn't long after Neymar's £200 million summer move to PSG from Barcelona that reports of discontent among the squad emerged, but Draxler dismissed those suggestions, per the Daily Mirror's Jake Polden:

"There was the story of the penalty with Edinson, which was settled after one or two days. However, everybody else kept talking about it for four or five weeks afterwards. I believe that this is part and parcel of life as a superstar like Neymar.

"A lot of incorrect things are said about him. He is a young man, full of respect, who knows how important he is to the team.

"It is for this reason that he gets a few privileges. Perhaps he also demanded them, I do not know. However, a player like him has the right to do that. The other players are not jealous or angry about this."

The penalty incident Draxler referred to came about in September, when newly acquainted Neymar and Edinson Cavani quarrelled over who should have had set-piece seniority, as explored by Goal's Peter Staunton:

A large part of the difficulty in signing a player of Neymar's stature is the natural focus that sits on him, arriving as a big fish in the already gigantic pond that is the Parc des Princes.

Draxler himself is in direct competition with Neymar for a place in manager Unai Emery's side, and Tifo Football showed evidence to suggest the German is another left-wing option of huge quality:

Nevertheless, the former Schalke and Wolfsburg star has been one of those forced to change since Neymar's arrival, and Draxler's most recent run of action has come in more central areas instead.

It's clear Neymar is a unique talent—hence his summer cost for the Parisians—and Brazilian compatriot Kaka recently outlined the kind of attention he's set to attract when certain other megastars take their leave, per Goal:

While Draxler has taken a humble approach to the challenge set by Neymar and appears ready to duel for his place in the team, there's no guarantee every star under Emery's command echoes his feelings.