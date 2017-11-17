Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Madrid derby is one of the most celebrated fixtures in the football calendar and makes its return on Saturday as both Atletico and Real look to give their La Liga campaigns a much-needed boost.

Both Madrid giants sit eight points below league leaders Barcelona almost a third of the way through the season, with third-placed Real just edging their city rivals on goal difference.

This will be Real's first visit to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and the stakes could hardly be higher for two capital clubs already showing cracks this season.

Atletico triumphed 2-1 in the last meeting between these two sides, a UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at the Vicente Calderon.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's derby, complete with all the latest team news as domestic football returns following the international break.

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), fuboTV (U.S.), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)

Team News

Real winger Gareth Bale was disheartened to suffer another injury setback during the international break, which was a major blow considering he was eyeing a return after seven weeks out with a calf strain.

Los Blancos confirmed a "strain to the middle third of the adductor longus muscle" has ruled the Wales international out of Saturday's derby, and Sky Sports Football illustrated how his participation in La Liga has diminished since 2013:

Real also noted Isco has returned to training with the group following injury, while right-back Dani Carvajal is in contention after missing six weeks due to the discovery of a potentially serious heart condition.

Following treatment, Carvajal recently told Spanish newspaper Diario Madridista (h/t AS) he's ready to come back and replace deputy Achraf Hakimi: "In principle, I have the medical all-clear to play, so I shouldn't have any problems."

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas remains sidelined, according to Football Espana.

Atleti also have some valuable returning stars after it was reported during the international break that midfielders Koke and Yannick Carrasco are fit again, and AFP's Kieran Canning noted their importance in attack:

Left-back Filipe Luis and central defender Stefan Savic also began to train with the team during the international break, per Football Espana, and are contending to start against Real.

Preview

Saturday's blockbuster will be considered something of a do-or-die derby for both teams, who are already fighting to stay within reach of rampant Barca.

Eight points from the summit and with no sign of the Blaugrana relenting, both Atletico and Real have out-of-form stars or sidelined figures they need back at their best for the best chance at victory.

In particular, Real dynamo Cristiano Ronaldo and Atleti livewire Antoine Griezmann are in need of a boost, having scored a combined total of three league goals between them this term:

Los Blancos will also be wary of the fact that defeat at Atleti will mean they have lost three away matches in succession, having suffered defeat to Girona and Tottenham Hotspur in their previous two trips.

Atletico have lost only once in their last 26 matches across all competitions, but scoring goals in higher numbers has been a concern this season, netting once or fewer in 12 of their last 14 matches—eight of which have been draws.