Bowl Predictions 2017: Updated CFP Projections After Week 12 Rankings

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The college football world knew changes were coming after losses by Georgia and Notre Dame last weekend, and the College Football Playoffs are coming into clearer focus as the regular season nears its climax.

Auburn hammered previously undefeated and top-ranked Georgia by a 40-17 score, while Miami shook off its underdog status and overpowered Notre Dame by a 41-8 margin.

While Alabama was in trouble throughout much of its game against Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide came through in the fourth quarter and pulled off a 31-24 victory Saturday night.

As a result, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide is in the No. 1 spot in the latest CFP rankings, followed by Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Miami

4. Oklahoma

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Notre Dame

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. TCU

13. Oklahoma State

14. Washington State

15. UCF

16. Mississippi State

17. Michigan State

18. Washington

19. NC State

20. LSU

21. Memphis

22. Stanford

23. Northwestern

24. Michigan

25. Boise State

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Undefeated Wisconsin is on the outside at the No. 5 spot, while Auburn is in an excellent position in the sixth spot.

The Badgers have nothing to worry about if they continue to take care of business. They have regular-season games remaining against Michigan and Minnesota and a matchup with the East Division winner in the Big Ten championship game.

If the Badgers win all three games and finish the season with a 13-0 record, they will almost certainly get an opportunity in the College Football Playoffs. That's because the second-ranked Clemson Tigers and the third-ranked Miami Hurricanes are scheduled to play December 2.

"It's not something you think about a ton," Wisconsin left tackle Michael Deiter said of the team's 10-0 record, per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's awesome that we did that. That's history for us as the 2017 team. That's something we can always talk about. But it's not something we say: ‘That's what we did this season. That's the end of that.' We've just got to keep working to try and make it 11-0."

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Auburn Tigers are 8-2, and they will have a strong argument if they can win out. Auburn plays Alabama November 25, and if the Tigers win that game at home, they will have beaten two No. 1-ranked teams. They would also get the chance to face Georgia again in the SEC championship game, and after powering by the Bulldogs, it would seem that Auburn would have an excellent chance of winning a rematch.

Georgia should still be able to determine its own fate despite its loss to Auburn last week. The Bulldogs close the regular season with Kentucky and Georgia Tech, and they will meet the West Division winner in the SEC championship game.

If that opponent is Alabama and the Bulldogs can win, they will have a strong case in front of the CFP committee.

The Ohio State Buckeyes may still have a chance to earn a position in the top four. The Buckeyes rebounded from a horrific loss at Iowa to run over Michigan State last week, and that allowed them to move up four spots to the No. 9 position.

Ohio State closes with an easy game against Illinois Saturday and a road game at Michigan. If they win both and go to the Big Ten title game, they have a chance to hand undefeated Wisconsin its first defeat.

Such a victory would look good to the CFP committee and could allow them to reach the playoffs.

Predictions

Here's how we see the College Football Playoffs landing at the conclusion of the conference championship games.

Alabama continues to win on an every week basis and go into the playoffs as the top-ranked and undefeated No. 1 team.

Clemson beats Miami Dec. 2 in the ACC title game and earns the No. 2 spot in the playoffs. They will meet high-powered Oklahoma in one of the semifinal games, while the Crimson Tide will battle the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers in the other semifinal.

Look for Clemson and Alabama to win those playoff games, and the Tigers and Crimson Tide will meet in the national championship for the third straight year.

The two teams have split their title-game matchups, and Alabama makes it two out of three as quarterback Jalen Hurts leads his team to the college football championship.