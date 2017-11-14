    Mets Reportedly Considering Pursuing Shohei Otani

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Japan follows his solo homer in the fifth inning during the international friendly baseball match between Japan and the Netherlands at the Tokyo Dome on November 12, 2016. / AFP / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
    KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

    The New York Mets could reportedly soon enter the market for two-way Japanese talent Shohei Otani.

    According to Newsday's Marc Carig and David Lennon, "the Mets have not ruled out making a pitch" to Otani since they would be able to afford him under Major League Baseball's new international compensation system, which states "his signing bonus must come from a team's international bonus pool, which effectively caps his compensation to $3.5 million on top of a minor-league deal."

    However, the team that ultimately lands Otani will have to pay the Nippon Hokkaido-Ham Fighters his posting fee, which is expected to clock in at the maximum of $20 million.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

