Mets Reportedly Considering Pursuing Shohei Otani

KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

The New York Mets could reportedly soon enter the market for two-way Japanese talent Shohei Otani.

According to Newsday's Marc Carig and David Lennon, "the Mets have not ruled out making a pitch" to Otani since they would be able to afford him under Major League Baseball's new international compensation system, which states "his signing bonus must come from a team's international bonus pool, which effectively caps his compensation to $3.5 million on top of a minor-league deal."



However, the team that ultimately lands Otani will have to pay the Nippon Hokkaido-Ham Fighters his posting fee, which is expected to clock in at the maximum of $20 million.

