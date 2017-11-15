NFL Power Rankings 2017: Updated Standings, Super Bowl Odds for Week 11

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL's 32 teams are separating themselves into distinct groups as we approach the 11th week of the regular season.

The Philadelphia Eagles lead a large pack of strong Super Bowl LII contenders with an 8-1 record, the best mark in the league.

A few solid 6-3 teams are a cut below that group and can play their way into better contention with solid second halves.

Other squads hanging around the .500 mark are more or less playing playoff games in November, as they need to keep winning just to stay in the hunt.

And then a pack of teams with no realistic 2017 playoff hopes bring up the rear.

Here's a look at a fresh set of power rankings (alongside some Super Bowl LII odds, via OddsShark) in addition to a look at those four groups.

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl LII Odds

1. Philadelphia Eagles (5:1)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (7:1)

3. Los Angeles Rams (12:1)

4. New Orleans Saints (8:1)

5. Minnesota Vikings (16:1)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (10:1)

7. Carolina Panthers (20:1)

8. New England Patriots (3:1)

9. Seattle Seahawks (14:1)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (25:1)

11. Tennessee Titans (25:1)

12. Atlanta Falcons (20:1)

13. Detroit Lions (33:1)

14. Dallas Cowboys (33:1)

15. Washington Redskins (66:1)

16. Buffalo Bills (125:1)

17. Green Bay Packers (50:1)

18. Los Angeles Chargers (125:1)

19. Oakland Raiders (33:1)

20. New York Jets (250:1)

21. Chicago Bears (250:1)

22. Baltimore Ravens (80:1)

23. Arizona Cardinals (22:1)

24. Cincinnati Bengals (250:1)

25. Indianapolis Colts (250:1)

26. Houston Texans (125:1)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (150:1)

28. Miami Dolphins (200:1)

29. Denver Broncos (125:1)

30. San Francisco 49ers (2,500:1)

31. New York Giants (500:1)

32. Cleveland Browns (5,000:1)

Super Bowl LII Contenders: No. 1-8

Five teams in this section didn't even make the playoffs last year. The most surprising one is the Los Angeles Rams, who are 7-2 after going 4-12 last season.

New head coach Sean McVay has been a breath of fresh air for a Rams team that had the talent in previous years but just couldn't put it all together. McVay's offense is fantastic, and the defense is exceeding expectations.

The second-biggest shock is the fact that the New Orleans Saints are running the ball with ease. They totaled 298 yards at Buffalo on Sunday, which is a remarkable feat considering that the Bills were 4-0 at home prior to losing 47-10 in a game that may have even been worse than the score indicated.

They'll have to fend off the Carolina Panthers to win the NFC South. Carolina is 7-3 and has outscored its last three opponents 82-41.

Playoff Contenders: No. 9-17

It's hard to envision the Seattle Seahawks contending for a Super Bowl title with (a) cornerback Richard Sherman lost for the season with a torn Achilles and (b) a run game that can't get going (quarterback Russell Wilson currently leads the team with 290 yards on the ground).

But they are still a front-runner to make the playoffs, as are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, who will fight for the AFC South crown.

As for the rest of the teams in this section, they all have some work to do. Of note, the Buffalo Bills have a hold on the last AFC wild-card spot, but two straight losses in which they gave up 91 combined points does not inspire confidence.

Don't be surprised if the Detroit Lions make a playoff push, as they only face two teams with winning records down the stretch.

On the Outside Looking In: No. 18-23

The Oakland Raiders defense ranks last in efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and they are also last against the pass as well. Although the Silver and Black has tons of offensive talent, it'll be hard for them to keep up with some teams on their upcoming schedule.

Notably, they face the 6-3 New England Patriots this Sunday in Mexico City in addition to road dates with the 6-3 Kansas City Chiefs and 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The good news is that it's conceivable that 9-7 (or even 8-8) is good enough to make this year's AFC playoffs, but they'll have to weather the storm for those three games.

The Arizona Cardinals have a slight pulse at 4-5, but their schedule isn't kind to them. They do have three straight home games on the horizon, but their opponents are the 6-3 Jaguars, the 6-3 Titans and the 7-2 Rams. They may be underdogs in each game.

Easier matchups against the 3-6 Houston Texans and 1-8 New York Giants are on the ledger, but the Cards probably need to go 6-1 the rest of the way just to have a shot at a wild-card berth.

Wait 'Til Next Year: No. 24-32

The Miami Dolphins aren't like the other teams in this section considering that their 4-5 record puts them just one game back of the Buffalo Bills for the AFC's final playoff spot.

However, the Fins don't look like playoff contenders after allowing 45 points to the Carolina Panthers and 40 to the Baltimore Ravens in two of the past three weeks. In fact, their minus-87 point differential is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Elsewhere, the New York Giants are the most disappointing team in football. A look at their schedule reveals that they'll probably be the underdog in every game.

In fact, they don't face a team with a win-loss record worse than 4-5, and that game is on the road (a Christmas Eve matchup with the Arizona Cardinals).