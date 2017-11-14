WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14November 14, 2017
The cruiserweight division has been rolling along nicely in recent months because of a few roster additions and some better booking, but it's still considered the least important division.
How do we know this? Because Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore is the only title match at Survivor Series, and it got pushed back to the pre-show instead of being featured on the main card.
This is hardly the first time 205 Live Superstars have been relegated to the Kickoff show, but it seemed like that trend stopped after they were given prominent placement on the TLC and No Mercy pay-per-views.
Regardless of where a match appears on a PPV, it has the potential to steal the show. Unfortunately for Kalisto, Amore's biggest strength is his promo ability, not his wrestling ability.
Before the luchador faces the loudmouth, let's take a look at everything that happened in this week's episode of 205 Live.
The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander
- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness clearly had no idea Alexander was going to fly over the announce table after Gallagher dropkicked him, but they recovered like pros.
- Both of these teams have developed great chemistry in recent weeks and would make great additions to the Raw tag team division. They could chase the tag titles while they wait for a shot at the cruiserweight belt.
- The spot with the dual submissions was awesome. The crowd didn't seem to appreciate the drama of the moment, but it came across great on television.
- Charlotte won on SmackDown and Alexander won on 205 Live. That's two hometown heroes winning on the same night. It might be a record.
WWE has been doing a lot of specialty matches on 205 Live recently, and the pattern continued this week with a Tornado Tag Team match.
Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann battled their current rivals, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher, in what turned out to be a more physical contest than expected.
Everyone was more focused on throwing punches than flying off the top rope, but Swann and Alexander couldn't resist a few risky maneuvers.
After a decent back-and-forth match, Alexander picked up the win for his team with a Lumbar Check to Kendrick.
Grade: B
Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali
- It's hard to decide if the nickname Daivari Dinero is great or awful.
- Ali might have the best win-loss record among all the cruiserweights. It seems like he never loses.
- Daivari is becoming the Curt Hawkins of 205 Live. It's hard to think of more than one or two wins on his record.
Before the match got started, Ariya Daivari gave a promo talking about how much Amore has helped the entire cruiserweight division since joining 205 Live.
His opponent for the night was Mustafa Ali. This is a combination we have seen countless times in 2017, so there was no reason to care about the outcome.
Both men are competent performers, but they are treading water. Ali is gifted in the ring but can't cut a promo to save his life. Daivari is decent on the mic, but he hasn't shown much creativity in the ring.
Like their previous encounters, this match was good but nothing to write home about. Both of them are capable of more, but they haven't been given many chances to show it.
Daivari put up a good fight until Ali finished him off with what he calls the 054.
Grade: B-
Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak
- Gulak's understated comedic genius is becoming one of the best things about 205 Live every week. This gimmick started off slow, but he has worked hard to win a lot of people over.
- Kalisto took a hard bump on the apron when Amore tripped him.
- Seriously, how did the cake get backstage so fast?
WWE promoted some kind of birthday celebration for Kalisto on this week's show. Once a large cake was shown at ringside, it seemed like someone's face being smashed into it was an inevitability.
Thanks to Amore and all the party favors at ringside, this bout included a few pointless and ridiculous moments, but the hijinks were kept at a reasonable level.
Drew Gulak ended up dominating most of the match, which was a pleasant surprise compared to his usual booking, but we all knew Kalisto would win to build momentum leading into his Survivor Series showdown with Amore.
After Gulak put the former cruiserweight champion through a lot of punishment, Kalisto hit the Salida del Sol out of nowhere to score the victory.
Amore predictably attacked Kalisto after the bell, but the masked Superstar got the last laugh when he put Amore's head into the cake, which had somehow transported itself backstage after the match was over.
Grade: C
