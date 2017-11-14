WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division has been rolling along nicely in recent months because of a few roster additions and some better booking, but it's still considered the least important division.

How do we know this? Because Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore is the only title match at Survivor Series, and it got pushed back to the pre-show instead of being featured on the main card.

This is hardly the first time 205 Live Superstars have been relegated to the Kickoff show, but it seemed like that trend stopped after they were given prominent placement on the TLC and No Mercy pay-per-views.

Regardless of where a match appears on a PPV, it has the potential to steal the show. Unfortunately for Kalisto, Amore's biggest strength is his promo ability, not his wrestling ability.

Before the luchador faces the loudmouth, let's take a look at everything that happened in this week's episode of 205 Live.