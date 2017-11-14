    John Skipper, ESPN Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

    ESPN president John Skipper has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the company through 2021, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of the Big Lead.

    Skipper, who has been the head of ESPN since 2012, was already under contract through 2018 based on a 2015 agreement.

    Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated provided some insight on the move:

    Deitsch reported last week that more than 100 ESPN employees will lose their jobs following Thanksgiving, with SportsCenter personnel especially likely to be impacted.

    The company has already gone through multiple mass layoffs in recent years, including in April when 100 writers and on-air personalities were let go. About 300 employees lost their jobs in 2015.

    ESPN has lost about 13 million subscribers since 2011, per Cork Gaines and Mike Nudelman of Business Insider, though much of that is reportedly due to "cord-cutting," as cable subscriptions as a whole have declined at a faster rate.

    Despite the negative headlines, Skipper clearly has a vote of confidence to continue in his role.

