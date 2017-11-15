Brian Cage Talks Lucha Underground, Signing with WWE, WrestleCircus

John Sciulli/Getty Images

The independent wrestling scene is thriving in 2017, but one of the names drawing the most amount of interest is Brian Cage.

Whether he is playing a key role on Lucha Underground or stealing the show with companies such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla or WrestleCircus, Cage's unique combination of unbridled power and uncanny agility makes him a bona fide draw anywhere he wrestles.

Cage spoke to Ring Rust Radio about the recently announced fourth season of Lucha Underground, his thoughts on a possible return to WWE and what separates WrestleCircus from other companies he has worked with in the past.

Last week, Lucha Underground officials announced after months of uncertainty that the show would be returning for another season. Wrestling fans everywhere rejoiced, but questions immediately arose regarding which stars would return.

After taking on a much larger role in Season 3, Cage expressed his excitement when asked about being part of the next round of tapings.

"I would definitely hope to be part of the next season. Where we left off, we will see what happens because it's been a while since we taped," he said.

"I don't know how much things will change, but I hope everything works out according to plan and I can continue to do an excellent program with Mil Muertes, Sami Callihan and King Cuerno over the gauntlet. Hopefully get my opportunity at the title again and come home with it."

Cage was one of the highlights of Season 3, especially after Dario Cueto awarded him the gauntlet that became a major focal point of the show. While he may no longer have the artifact, his desire to get it back will be one of the best storylines of the upcoming season.

While Cage has been entertaining in Lucha Underground, many wrestling fans would love to see him return to WWE. In an age where his size and athleticism would be properly utilized, a return would create a genuine buzz in the wrestling community.

What separates Cage from other wrestlers is his self-confidence. He doesn't need to sign with WWE to feel validation, and by betting on himself on the independent scene, the 33-year-old is carving his own legacy.

"I'm not opposed ever going back there, which it would have to be the right time, the right situation, all that. If I don't ever go back, I'm more than happy," he said. "It wasn't until now that it feels like what I thought it would feel like as a kid to be a pro wrestler. I am the most happy and content in my career that I've ever been."

"Do I need to go back there? No, not at all," Cage continued. "Is there a chance I could go back there? If things line up accordingly to plan then no, I'm not opposed to going back."

While Cage has the size and look WWE has historically loved, the very real possibility he would be booked poorly is a reality he has to consider. He has all the tools to be a top star, but the creative direction of the company is in the hands of one man.

Instead of putting his career in the hands of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, Cage is controlling his own destiny and taking over the independent wrestling scene.

One of the companies that has highlighted his talents and put them on the display for the world to see is WrestleCircus. The Austin-based company puts on dream matches each month, and Cage regularly steals the show there.

Cage spoke about what separates WrestleCircus from other independent wrestling companies.

"I would put WrestleCircus in my top three for sure," he said. "Not only because just how awesome the fans are, but also the overall backstage appeal and treatment and everything that goes into the show that everyone is a part of.

"From top to bottom, WrestleCircus is top notch. I've called them the Lucha Underground of the independents because it is so much fun to work."

Regardless of where Cage hangs his hat, he will be putting on matches that steal the show and create a wave of excitement for his appearances. As he continues to build his reputation and notoriety, he will continue earning championships everywhere he goes.

In Lucha Underground, Cage's inevitable return in Season 4 will be something fans look forward to until the show begins airing again. In other companies, he will continue producing show-stealing matches.

The hope is that Cage continues to focus on building his brand before eventually ascending to the upper echelon of the sport and capturing a major world championship.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).