    Report: Stephen Curry to Play vs. Celtics After Missing 1 Game with Thigh Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after scoring in the foiurth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center on February 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Warriors defeated the Wizards 134 to 121. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will reportedly play on Thursday against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes

    Curry is back after missing the Warriors game against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 13 with a thigh injury. 

    Thus far, Curry is averaging 25.2 points, 6.7 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field.

    By his extremely high standards, Curry took a slight step backward in 2016-17. He averaged 25.3 points per game, down from the year before when he led the NBA with a 30.1 scoring average. Curry also connected on a career-low 41.1 percent of his three-pointers.

    Of course, that was still good enough for Curry to finish sixth in the NBA MVP voting and a spot on the All-NBA second team.

    The Warriors aren't necessarily dependent on any one star in the same way other teams are reliant on their best players. With that said, Golden State had a 1.0 net rating per 100 possessions last season when Curry was off the court, according to NBA.com. When Curry was on the court, the team's net rating jumped to 17.2.

    Through his playmaking and long-range shooting, the two-time MVP is the engine of Golden State's offense. Even with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still available, losing Curry makes the Warriors a noticeably worse team.

