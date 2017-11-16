Report: Stephen Curry to Play vs. Celtics After Missing 1 Game with Thigh Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will reportedly play on Thursday against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Curry is back after missing the Warriors game against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 13 with a thigh injury.

Thus far, Curry is averaging 25.2 points, 6.7 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field.

By his extremely high standards, Curry took a slight step backward in 2016-17. He averaged 25.3 points per game, down from the year before when he led the NBA with a 30.1 scoring average. Curry also connected on a career-low 41.1 percent of his three-pointers.

Of course, that was still good enough for Curry to finish sixth in the NBA MVP voting and a spot on the All-NBA second team.

The Warriors aren't necessarily dependent on any one star in the same way other teams are reliant on their best players. With that said, Golden State had a 1.0 net rating per 100 possessions last season when Curry was off the court, according to NBA.com. When Curry was on the court, the team's net rating jumped to 17.2.

Through his playmaking and long-range shooting, the two-time MVP is the engine of Golden State's offense. Even with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still available, losing Curry makes the Warriors a noticeably worse team.