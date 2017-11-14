    College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Best Reaction to Week 12 Top 25 Poll

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 11: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries for a first down during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)
    Butch Dill/Getty Images

    After one of the wildest weekends of the season, the College Football Playoff Committee had its work cut out for it. The latest standings are now out, but it wasn't without controversy.

    Alabama is the new No. 1 team in the country, replacing Georgia after its blowout loss to Auburn on Saturday.

    Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma round out the top four spots in what has been a significant change to the playoff outlook. Here are the full rankings from Week 12 with reaction from around the country.

              

    Week 12 CFP Rankings

    1. Alabama

    2. Clemson

    3. Miami

    4. Oklahoma

    5. Wisconsin

    6. Auburn

    7. Georgia

    8. Notre Dame

    9. Ohio State

    10. Penn State

    11. USC

    12. TCU

    13. Oklahoma State

    14. Washington State

    15. UCF

    16. Mississippi State

    17. Michigan State

    18. Washington

    19. NC State

    20. LSU

    21. Memphis

    22. Stanford

    23. Northwestern

    24. Michigan

    25. Boise State

         

    There was no change to the top five between the first set of rankings and the second set. However, major changes were needed after No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 6 TCU lost this weekend, all of which by at least 18-point margins.

    Adding in great performances from the previously underrated Miami and Wisconsin, and the committee needed to make some changes.

    There were quite a few who questioned how the rankings played out.

    While many agreed with Alabama at No. 1, putting Clemson ahead of undefeated Miami created some question marks:

    Still, Miami made quite a leap just to No. 3, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    Oklahoma didn't make too much of a move into the No. 4 spot despite a convincing win over TCU, but it should be happy about being in the playoff as of now.

    Tim Brando of Fox Sports discussed the potential impact of the two teams just out of playoff spots:

    Meanwhile, a former Georgia star is upset his squad fell so far from the No. 1 spot:

    The presence of UCF, which is one of just four remaining undefeated teams at 9-0, also created some intrigue in the rankings. Some, such as Joe Kepner of WFTV, were excited about the modest movement from No. 18 last week:

    Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk provided his thoughts on the positioning:

    On the plus side, the squad still leads the Group of 5.

    Despite all of this controversy, none of it really matters until the final rankings in a few weeks.

    Fans could get a bit of a breather in Week 12 with few must-see matchups between elite teams, but one thing we have learned in this sport is that upsets can happen at any time.

