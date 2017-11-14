College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Best Reaction to Week 12 Top 25 Poll

College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Best Reaction to Week 12 Top 25 PollNovember 14, 2017
After one of the wildest weekends of the season, the College Football Playoff Committee had its work cut out for it. The latest standings are now out, but it wasn't without controversy.
Alabama is the new No. 1 team in the country, replacing Georgia after its blowout loss to Auburn on Saturday.
Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma round out the top four spots in what has been a significant change to the playoff outlook. Here are the full rankings from Week 12 with reaction from around the country.
Week 12 CFP Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Miami
4. Oklahoma
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Notre Dame
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. USC
12. TCU
13. Oklahoma State
14. Washington State
15. UCF
16. Mississippi State
17. Michigan State
18. Washington
19. NC State
20. LSU
21. Memphis
22. Stanford
23. Northwestern
24. Michigan
25. Boise State
There was no change to the top five between the first set of rankings and the second set. However, major changes were needed after No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 6 TCU lost this weekend, all of which by at least 18-point margins.
Adding in great performances from the previously underrated Miami and Wisconsin, and the committee needed to make some changes.
There were quite a few who questioned how the rankings played out.
While many agreed with Alabama at No. 1, putting Clemson ahead of undefeated Miami created some question marks:
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Clemson and Miami 2-3, wow. If Tigers finish 12-1 and Miami finishes 11-1, Bucky Badger could be in trouble -- even if my Big Ten Network colleagues didn't want to hear it today on Big Ten and Beyond.2017-11-15 02:39:35
Justin Rowland @RowlandRIVALS
Don't see how you put 1-loss Clemson ahead of Miami after the last two weeks. Doesn't matter but that's BS.2017-11-15 02:38:40
Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter
Clemson 2??2017-11-15 02:37:26
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
This is the time of year where the College Playoff Committee stops making sense2017-11-15 02:38:03
Still, Miami made quite a leap just to No. 3, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
.@CanesFootball jumped 4 spots from 7th to 3rd this week in the #CFBPlayoff Rankings. That matches the largest jump by any team into the top 4 in the 4-year history the rankings (2014 Alabama, 2015 Oklahoma). https://t.co/9GD6C5GjV22017-11-15 02:44:32
Oklahoma didn't make too much of a move into the No. 4 spot despite a convincing win over TCU, but it should be happy about being in the playoff as of now.
Tim Brando of Fox Sports discussed the potential impact of the two teams just out of playoff spots:
Tim Brando @TimBrando
The Committee is in trouble potentially and particularly if Auburn and Wisconsin each win out. Lot of old P5 school HC’s that need to understand teams like UCF are viable. No way they should be at #18 right now!2017-11-14 16:08:55
Meanwhile, a former Georgia star is upset his squad fell so far from the No. 1 spot:
Todd Gurley II @TG3II
7spots really😤🙄2017-11-15 02:38:06
The presence of UCF, which is one of just four remaining undefeated teams at 9-0, also created some intrigue in the rankings. Some, such as Joe Kepner of WFTV, were excited about the modest movement from No. 18 last week:
Adam Shadoff @FOX35Adam
*gasp* @UCF_Football actually moves UP in the #CFBPlayoff Rankings to 15 #FOX352017-11-15 02:31:51
Joe Kepner @JKepnerWFTV
Committee finally shows @UCF_Football a little bit of love. Moving from 18 all the way up to 15. #Top152017-11-15 02:31:55
Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk provided his thoughts on the positioning:
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
UCF does not have better wins than Wisconsin. But they are lower than they should be. https://t.co/2LLwHmoGAy2017-11-15 02:34:23
On the plus side, the squad still leads the Group of 5.
Despite all of this controversy, none of it really matters until the final rankings in a few weeks.
Fans could get a bit of a breather in Week 12 with few must-see matchups between elite teams, but one thing we have learned in this sport is that upsets can happen at any time.