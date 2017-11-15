Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Coming off the NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football game in which the Carolina Panthers took it to the Miami Dolphins with a 45-21 shellacking, we look ahead to Thursday Night Football, where the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans.

You know what that game also represents?

The beginning of Week 11.

That's right, we're here. There are just a few weeks before the fantasy playoffs start, and it's close to crunch time.

Below, you'll find rankings and analysis for a few special players that will help you win your week.

Let's check them out.

Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady at OAK

2. Alex Smith at NYG

3. Carson Wentz at DAL

4. Dak Prescott vs. PHI

5. Drew Brees vs. WAS

6. Kirk Cousins at NO

7. Jared Goff at MIN

8. Derek Carr vs. NE

9. Matthew Stafford at CHI

10. Marcus Mariota at PIT

11. Matt Ryan at SEA

12. Philip Rivers vs. BUF

Top Player: Tom Brady, New England Patriots

It's utterly dumbfounding how Brady is able to do what he's doing at 40 years of age.

There's no way to explain it. He's just that good.

In Week 11, Brady will be in Mexico to take on the Oakland Raiders, and he gets a defense that has been torched many times this season, giving up 24 or more points on five different occasions.

Going up against a Patriots team that is coming off a 41-16 thrashing of the Broncos, the Patriots are well-rested after their Week 9 bye and are ready to take the league by storm.

As Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus pointed out, Brady is simply the best in 2017.

Every single week, Brady is nearly a lock for three touchdowns and 250-plus yards.

Book it.

Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt at NYG

2. Le'Veon Bell vs. TEN

3. LeSean McCoy at LAC

4. Todd Gurley at MIN

5. Leonard Fournette at CLE

6. Mark Ingram vs. WAS

7. Alvin Kamara vs. WAS

8. Jay Ajayi at DAL

9. Jordan Howard vs. DAL

10. Chris Thompson at NO

11. Lamar Miller vs. ARI

12. Jerick McKinnon vs. LAR

13. Jamaal Williams vs. BAL

14. DeMarco Murray at PIT

15. Orleans Darkwa vs. KC

16. Kenyan Drake vs. TB

17. Isaiah Crowell vs. JAC

18. Alex Collins at GB

19. Joe Mixon at DEN

20. Alfred Morris vs. PHI

21. Latavius Murray vs. LAR

22. Marshawn Lynch vs. NE

23. Ameer Abdullah at CHI

24. Rex Burkhead at OAK

25. Samaje Perine at NO

Sleeper: Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

Not only is Williams a sleeper for this week, but he's likely the top waiver wire addition in your league, too.

Williams is in a perfect spot.

With the injuries to fellow running backs Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones, Williams should see the bulk of the work on the ground in Week 11 against an inconsistent Baltimore Ravens run defense.

In relief of the two injured running backs, Williams saw 21 touches, so if that's any indication of this week, Williams will have every opportunity to produce in Week 11.

According to Adam Hoge of WGNRadio, Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks wasn't overly impressed (they played the Packers in Week 10), but don't worry about what Hicks says.

Pick him up and start him. He'll finish with borderline RB1 numbers in Lambeau.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown vs. TEN

2. Julio Jones at SEA

3. Mike Evans at MIA

4. Michael Thomas vs. WAS

5. A.J. Green at DEN

6. Dez Bryant vs. PHI

7. Doug Baldwin vs. ATL

8. Michael Crabtree vs. NE

9. Robert Woods at MIN

10. Tyreek Hill at NYG

11. Golden Tate at CHI

12. DeAndre Hopkins vs. ARI

13. Alshon Jeffery at DAL

14. Brandin Cooks at OAK

15. Stefon Diggs vs. LAR

16. Adam Thielen vs. LAR

17. Larry Fitzgerald at HOU

18. Jarvis Landry vs. TB

19. Demaryius Thomas vs. CIN

20. Keenan Allen vs. BUF

21. Marvin Jones at CHI

22. Sterling Shepard vs. KC

23. Amari Cooper vs. NE

24. Emmanuel Sanders vs. CIN

25. Nelson Agholor at DAL

Sleeper: Paul Richardson, Seattle Seahawks

Although he didn't make the top-25 cut, Richardson has a chance to have WR2 upside.

With the Seahawks losing cornerback Richard Sherman for the season due to an Achilles' injury, this could help Richardson's value in this game.

The Falcons should be able to pass successfully with Sherman being out.

If it goes that way, the Seahawks will be throwing as well. However, they'll be throwing against a Falcons defense that ranks 20th in DVOA against the pass.

But, where Richardson comes in is here: The Falcons ranked 32nd in DVOA against opposing No. 2 wide receivers.

This game should have plenty of scoring, and Richardson will serve as a primary beneficiary of that.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce at NYG

2. Zach Ertz at DAL

3. Rob Gronkowski at OAK

4. Cameron Brate at MIA

5. Jimmy Graham vs. ATL

6. Delanie Walker at PIT

7. Evan Engram vs. KC

8. Jared Cook vs. NE

9. Tyler Kroft at DEN

10. Coby Fleener vs. WAS

11. Jason Witten vs. PHI

12. Kyle Rudolph vs. LAR

Top Target: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

It's safe to say that the New York Giants are going to get completely mauled in this game. They're a bad team going nowhere fast. The only positive thing is that they're likely to have a top-three draft pick.

En route to that fate, they get to deal with the Chiefs and tight end Kelce.

As it stands, the Giants give up the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Unlike most tight ends, Kelce is one of the focal points of the Chiefs offense and will be used heavily.

Between the running threat from Kareem Hunt, the deep threat of Tyreek Hill and the prowess of quarterback Alex Smith this season, Kelce should have plenty of favorable matchups that will go in his favor.

As the kids say, he's going to eat this week.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars at CLE

2. Baltimore Ravens at GB

3. Detroit Lions at CHI

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TEN

5. Kansas City Chiefs at NYG

6. Los Angeles Rams at MIN

7. Cincinnati Bengals at DEN

8. Denver Broncos vs. CIN

9. Minnesota Vikings vs. LAR

10. Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

11. Arizona Cardinals at HOU

12. New Orleans Saints vs. WAS

Top Unit: Jacksonville Jaguars

It's pretty self-explanatory: The Jaguars are playing the Cleveland Browns. Need I say more?

Whether it's DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler or Kevin Hogan, none of these can play in the NFL this season. Heck, Kizer has four touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Browns tight end David Njoku has said that Kizer broke a rib, though the team said x-rays were negative.

Kizer did leave the game in Week 10 early, so keep an eye on his status.

Either way, this Jaguars defense is in for a fun outing.

Kickers

1. Harrison Butker at NYG

2. Stephen Gostkowski at OAK

3. Jake Elliott at DAL

4. Chris Boswell vs. TEN

5. Wil Lutz vs. WAS

6. Greg Zuerlein at MIN

7. Justin Tucker at GB

8. Matt Prater at CHI

9. Matt Bryant at SEA

10. Ryan Succop at PIT

11. Giorgio Tavecchio vs. NE

12. Blair Walsh vs. LAR

The following kickers are on bye in Week 11: Graham Gano (CAR), Robbie Gould (SF), Adam Vinatieri (IND) and Chandler Catanzaro (NYJ).

If you own any of those kickers, swap them out for a different one that's active.

