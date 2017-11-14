WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14

3 of 5

Charlotte had the opportunity to dethrone Natalya, just days before Survivor Series. If successful, she would cash her ticket for a showdown with Raw's Alexa Bliss and Natalya would join Team SmackDown to battle the red brand.

The No. 1 contender controlled the action early, forcing Natalya to the sanctuary of the outside heading into the commercial break.

Charlotte continued to dominate the action until an ill-fated Figure-Eight attempt that Natalya countered by kicking her opponent face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Natalya tried for the Sharpshooter, but Charlotte countered into a roll-up. An exploder suplex into the corner followed, but The Queen of Harts was able to escape the ring. It did her no favors, as Charlotte blasted her with a kick to the face at ringside.

Charlotte climbed onto the guardrail, but Natalya grabbed her and delivered a powerbomb into the steel post.

Her back wracked with pain, Charlotte screamed as she inched toward the bottom rope while trapped in the vaunted Sharpshooter. She finally grabbed the rope and forced the hold to be broken.

Charlotte fought her way back into the match and scored the title, defeating her longtime rival with the Figure-Eight.

After the match, Charlotte dedicated her victory to her father, Ric Flair, and promised to make Bliss bow down to her at Survivor Series.

The Nature Boy made an appearance after the match to a huge ovation, congratulating his daughter on her victory.

Result

Charlotte defeated Natalya to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Grade

A

Analysis

Charlotte and Natalya are seemingly incapable of having a bad match, always delivering a quality performance when the lights are brightest.

Charlotte's winning the title has been expected since she arrived on SmackDown Live, but executing it here, in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, was a smart move on the part of WWE Creative. Having her father there to witness her victory was even better, as it allows the company to play to the buzz surrounding his recent 30 for 30: Nature Boy documentary that aired on ESPN.

While the multitude of title changes appears desperate rather than well thought out, this was one that made sense and was executed to perfection.