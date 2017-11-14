WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14November 14, 2017
Chaos reigned supreme Tuesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Superstars of Raw attacked the SmackDown competitors as payback for the blue brand's siege of its counterpart a few weeks earlier.
The red-hot angle pitting the Raw and SmackDown rosters against each other capped off an episode that also saw Charlotte defeat Natalya to become the new women's champion, Baron Corbin successfully retain his United States Championship and Daniel Bryan effectively put AJ Styles over as a Superstar every bit Brock Lesnar's equal.
The show, a superb two-hour sprint that set up every one of the brand's offerings at this Sunday's pay-per-view, served as the perfect go-home broadcast ahead of Survivor Series.
Find out how each segment graded out and how it affected the Superstars involved with this recap of the November 14 show.
Daniel Bryan Promo
Daniel Bryan kicked off this week's show to a thunderous ovation, discussing the attitude and heart of SmackDown Live.
He speculated that Triple H was added to Team Raw because the red brand is embarrassed and desperate with the 25th anniversary of Raw coming up.
Bryan vowed SmackDown would counter Raw's attack and stand tall, which is why he is proud to bleed blue.
Bryan introduced WWE champion AJ Styles to another thunderous ovation.
The general manager mocked Paul Heyman, introducing his "client," Styles, to the WWE Universe.
Bryan put over Styles, playing up the idea that Brock Lesnar is big and strong but cannot match The Phenomenal One's smarts, stamina or heart.
Styles agreed with Heyman's assertions from Monday night that he is the underdog. He embraced the role and vowed to leave the winner Sunday night at Survivor Series, when he meets The Beast Incarnate in singles competition.
Grade
A
Analysis
Bryan countered all of Heyman's grandiose proclamations and put over the traits that will allow Styles to beat Lesnar Sunday night.
The WWE champion accepted his role as the underdog, never suggested he can hang with Lesnar's size and furor and did just enough to put over a match that is literally only two weeks in the making.
United States Championship Match: Sin Cara vs. Baron Corbin
Sin Cara challenged United States champion Baron Corbin for the title in a match weeks in the making.
Back from the break, Sin Cara exploded back into the match with a fiery comeback. A springboard bodyblock put Corbin down for two, and a moonsault to the arena floor had the champion reeling.
The Lone Wolf, though, was able to thwart the challenge of his top contender and score the victory, earning himself a trip to Survivor Series, where he will battle Raw's The Miz.
Result
Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara.
Grade
C
Analysis
For a match that received the buildup this did, it was somewhat of a disappointment.
Sin Cara, in particular, failed to maintain the intensity he had shown in weeks past. With that said, the masked Superstar was allowed to shine here in defeat, getting his signature stuff in before succumbing to his opponent.
Corbin vs. Miz, after everything that has been set up to this point between the two across social media, is really the only option that made sense.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya
Charlotte had the opportunity to dethrone Natalya, just days before Survivor Series. If successful, she would cash her ticket for a showdown with Raw's Alexa Bliss and Natalya would join Team SmackDown to battle the red brand.
The No. 1 contender controlled the action early, forcing Natalya to the sanctuary of the outside heading into the commercial break.
Charlotte continued to dominate the action until an ill-fated Figure-Eight attempt that Natalya countered by kicking her opponent face-first into the middle turnbuckle.
Natalya tried for the Sharpshooter, but Charlotte countered into a roll-up. An exploder suplex into the corner followed, but The Queen of Harts was able to escape the ring. It did her no favors, as Charlotte blasted her with a kick to the face at ringside.
Charlotte climbed onto the guardrail, but Natalya grabbed her and delivered a powerbomb into the steel post.
Her back wracked with pain, Charlotte screamed as she inched toward the bottom rope while trapped in the vaunted Sharpshooter. She finally grabbed the rope and forced the hold to be broken.
Charlotte fought her way back into the match and scored the title, defeating her longtime rival with the Figure-Eight.
After the match, Charlotte dedicated her victory to her father, Ric Flair, and promised to make Bliss bow down to her at Survivor Series.
The Nature Boy made an appearance after the match to a huge ovation, congratulating his daughter on her victory.
Result
Charlotte defeated Natalya to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Grade
A
Analysis
Charlotte and Natalya are seemingly incapable of having a bad match, always delivering a quality performance when the lights are brightest.
Charlotte's winning the title has been expected since she arrived on SmackDown Live, but executing it here, in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, was a smart move on the part of WWE Creative. Having her father there to witness her victory was even better, as it allows the company to play to the buzz surrounding his recent 30 for 30: Nature Boy documentary that aired on ESPN.
While the multitude of title changes appears desperate rather than well thought out, this was one that made sense and was executed to perfection.
Chad Gable vs. Jimmy Uso
The Usos cut a promo about Sheamus, Cesaro and their match Sunday at Survivor Series.
Jimmy Uso battled Chad Gable in singles competition, putting himself at risk of an injury just days before the huge showdown with The Bar.
Gable controlled the match coming out of the break, but Uso was able to dodge a moonsault and plant him with a superkick.
A Samoan Drop and running hip attack nearly earned him the victory.
Gable fought back into the bout, delivering a rolling kick before sending Jimmy face-first into the turnbuckle.
Gable blasted an interfering Jey Uso at ringside, only to turn around and eat another superkick, this one enough to put him down for the count.
Result
Jimmy Uso defeated Chad Gable.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Jimmy Uso's victory allows the tag team champions to roll into Sunday's show for their match with Cesaro and Sheamus with a bit of momentum while simultaneously laying the foundation for the showdown with Gable and Shelton Benjamin, whenever that program heats up and takes off.
The action here was strong. Gable demonstrated an intensity he has not had the chance to show since his main roster call-up, to the point that commentator Tom Phillips called attention to it. More of that will be a welcome addition to his performances.
The New Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Days before a hotly anticipated showdown with The Shield, The New Day headlined this week's show, battling Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a high-profile tag team main event.
The New Day cut a promo ahead of its showdown with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The group cracked jokes about dogs vs. unicorns before Big E said New Day has never betrayed or turned on each other, a nice reminder of the fact that The Shield has been fractured once before.
New Day, represented by Xavier Woods and Big E, frustrated the heels early, but an alert Owens pulled Woods to the floor and delivered a running senton to seize control of the bout heading into the break.
Owens isolated Woods and trapped him in a side headlock.
The hot tag to Big E allowed New Day to fight its way back into the match.
Woods launched himself over the top rope and onto Owens, while his partner set Zayn up for a big belly-to-belly.
The match stopped and opponents stood side-by-side as The Shield's music played and the trio hit the ring. Owens and Zayn bailed, and a brawl between the two trios erupted.
The Shield obliterated Big E, Woods and Kofi Kingston until The Usos hit the ring. Suddenly, Sheamus and Cesaro arrived on the scene, and the brawl grew larger. Backstage, the women of Raw attacked the women of SmackDown, paying them back for the under-siege attack weeks earlier.
The Raw locker room spilled into the ring, attacking the SmackDown Superstars until the blue brand's top competitors hit the ring to make the save.
At the top of the ramp, Raw general manager Kurt Angle appeared and waved on Braun Strowman, who tore through any and all in his path. SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon made the mistake of taking the fight to him, only to endure a big boot. The Shield forced a prone McMahon to watch his Superstars dismantled at ringside. A three-on-one stomping ensued while Raw talent talked trash and took shots at the prodigal son.
With The Shield holding McMahon, Angle entered the ring and came face-to-face with his former rival. Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins put an exclamation point on the beating with two triple powerbombs, followed by the Angle Slam, leaving McMahon unconscious in the center of the ring to wrap up the show.
Result
No-contest
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a first-class ass-kicking of Team SmackDown, as the Raw brand laid waste to everyone from The New Day all the way up to commissioner Shane McMahon.
It was a wild, chaotic beatdown that may have been more effective than the SmackDown attack a few weeks back in that it played out in front of the audience and thus, benefited from the reaction of a red-hot crowd.
Angle looked absolutely ruthless as he sentenced McMahon to a beating, and the Raw brand looked even more dominant with the massive Strowman representing it.
A phenomenal conclusion to the show and an excellent way to put over the issues between the two shows ahead of Sunday's massive encounter.