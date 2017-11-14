    Enes Kanter to LeBron James: 'We've Already Got a King ... Kristaps Porzingis'

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks exchange words in the first half at Madison Square Garden on November 13, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    New York Knicks center Enes Kanter responded to Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James' calling himself the king of New York by saying that title is already taken by the Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis.

    Ian Begley of ESPN.com passed along Kanter's comments. James made the assertion in an Instagram post Tuesday morning, one day after he got into a brief tussle with Kanter during the Cavs' 104-101 victory at Madison Square Garden.

    "We've already got a king, and it's Kristaps Porzingis," he said. "Sorry about that."

    James and Kanter had already been in the spotlight after the Cavaliers forward said before Monday's game the Knicks post player has "always got something to say. He says ... I don't know what's wrong with him," per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

    "Nothing," LeBron said after the contest when asked about his run-in with Kanter. "We got the win. I'm not going to get, uh, I'm not going to say that guy's name again, anyway."

    After he made the Porzingis remark, Kanter told reporters it's probably time to move on from the feud with Cleveland.

    "I think [we need to] kind of forget about this, play our game because we have one tomorrow, just have to get back on track," he said.

    The Knicks (7-6) own a better record than the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion Cavs (7-7) even after Monday's result.

    New York will return to action Wednesday at MSG against the Utah Jazz, while Cleveland will visit the Charlotte Hornets. The teams don't face off again until they play their final two games of the regular against each other in April.

    Related

      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Porzingis Is NBA's Top Breakout Star

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi (Quad) to Return 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CP3 (Knee) Expected to Return Thursday

      Houston Chronicle
      via Houston Chronicle
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Believe It or Not, Knicks Culture Is Changing

      Daily Knicks
      via Daily Knicks