Enes Kanter to LeBron James: 'We've Already Got a King ... Kristaps Porzingis'

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter responded to Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James' calling himself the king of New York by saying that title is already taken by the Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis.

Ian Begley of ESPN.com passed along Kanter's comments. James made the assertion in an Instagram post Tuesday morning, one day after he got into a brief tussle with Kanter during the Cavs' 104-101 victory at Madison Square Garden.

"We've already got a king, and it's Kristaps Porzingis," he said. "Sorry about that."

James and Kanter had already been in the spotlight after the Cavaliers forward said before Monday's game the Knicks post player has "always got something to say. He says ... I don't know what's wrong with him," per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

"Nothing," LeBron said after the contest when asked about his run-in with Kanter. "We got the win. I'm not going to get, uh, I'm not going to say that guy's name again, anyway."

After he made the Porzingis remark, Kanter told reporters it's probably time to move on from the feud with Cleveland.

"I think [we need to] kind of forget about this, play our game because we have one tomorrow, just have to get back on track," he said.

The Knicks (7-6) own a better record than the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion Cavs (7-7) even after Monday's result.

New York will return to action Wednesday at MSG against the Utah Jazz, while Cleveland will visit the Charlotte Hornets. The teams don't face off again until they play their final two games of the regular against each other in April.