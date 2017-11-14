    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Dodgers 'In the Mix' for Marlins Star

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton watches the flight of his double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Stanton's double scored Marcell Ozuna. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
    Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

    The defending National League champions are reportedly "in the mix" to land Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

    Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the news Tuesday, citing a source who said the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in trading for him.      

    His report comes after Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reported Stanton wouldn't accept a trade to the St. Louis Cardinals or Boston Red Sox.

                     

