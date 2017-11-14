Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Dodgers 'In the Mix' for Marlins Star

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The defending National League champions are reportedly "in the mix" to land Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the news Tuesday, citing a source who said the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in trading for him.

His report comes after Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reported Stanton wouldn't accept a trade to the St. Louis Cardinals or Boston Red Sox.

