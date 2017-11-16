Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

I'm having a bit of a boring fantasy season from a trading perspective.

In one league, I have the best team and a strong-enough roster that I don't feel compelled to shake things up. In the other, my team is the worst in the league, and I've dealt with enough injuries and surprising busts that I don't have too many intriguing trade pieces for the contenders.

But you may not be in either boat and are instead looking for a trade to improve your team. And thus, let the trade value chart guide you.

As always, players not listed have a value of one. And may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 11

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

2. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Don't sweat Leonard Fournette's weak showing in his first game back to action in Week 10—it's the only bad week he's had this season when he's suited up. Even Todd Gurley had a poor showing in Week 5. It happens.

Trade Value: 10

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

4. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

5. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

I thought Tom Savage would affect DeAndre Hopkins' fantasy impact and trade value. I was wrong.

In the past two weeks, Hopkins has caught 13 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. In standard-scoring leagues, Hopkins hasn't dipped below seven fantasy points all season. Suffice to say he's both matchup- and quarterback-proof at this point.

Trade Value: 9

7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

9. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

10. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

11. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

12. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

13. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

Alvin Kamara has somewhat quietly—since he doesn't get many carries—been one of the most consistent players in fantasy football. In standard-scoring leagues, he's reached double-digit points in six of the past seven weeks and at least eight fantasy points in seven straight contests.

His usage in the passing game (42 catches for 373 yards and two scores), his efficiency on the ground (an impressive 6.5 yards per carry and the New Orleans Saints' reliance on its running backs this season all bode well for Kamara's fantasy value going forward. There's little reason to project a decline this season, especially as the Saints continue to thrive on offense.

The Saints are second in yards per game (402.4) and third in rush yards per game (142.2). There's little reason to doubt the fantasy viability of Kamara and Ingram despite the team utilizing the pair in a backfield committee.

Trade Value: 8

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

14. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

15. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

16. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

17. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

18. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

19. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

20. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

There shouldn't be many surprises from this group. The consistency the players have shown, combined with their relative positional value, makes them all incredibly valuable.

Alshon Jeffery is the player with perhaps the most room to grow moving forward. His three touchdowns in his past two games suggest he's finally finding a rhythm with Carson Wentz and becoming the No. 1 receiver the Philadelphia Eagles envisioned when they signed him this offseason.

Trade Value: 7

21. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

22. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

23. Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

24. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

25. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

26. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

28. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

29. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

30. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

It's become impossible to ignore the value of players like Adam Thielen and Robby Anderson.

The former has 13 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns the past two weeks. In standard-scoring leagues, he has nine or more fantasy points in five games this season and three contests with 15 or more points. While he also has four games with a maximum of five fantasy points, his usage—he has five receptions in every game this year and 87 targets, fifth among wideouts—suggests he's become a key part of the Minnesota Vikings' offense.

In other words, it's hard to imagine his production dipping all that significantly.

Anderson, meanwhile, has seven or more fantasy points in five straight games and has hit double-digit points in three straight contests. While his run of four straight games with a touchdown will end, it's become quite clear Anderson not only has become a trusted playmaker for quarterback Josh McCown but is also a young player oozing with potential.

Thielen and Anderson may be due for a slight decline in overall production, but not to the extent they don't hold significant trade value. Because they aren't household names, however, you can probably get both players on the cheap.

Trade Value: 6

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

31. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

32. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

33. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

34. Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

35. Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

36. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

37. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

38. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

39. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

40. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

41. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

42. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

43. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

Jay Ajayi could be due for a big bump in usage in his second week with the Eagles. Check out these recent comments from the team's offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com:

"He's able to handle everything that we give him at this point. As the week went on, the package of plays we gave him grew. By the end of the week, he was adapting so well and learning so well, we were adding to his number of plays, because he could handle it.

"When I look at our game plan for this week, I look at it and there's probably not a play on there that I wouldn't feel comfortable putting his number on. As far as Jay learning and knowing what to do. That speaks a lot of him and what he's able to do as a player."

The Eagles like to rotate running backs, but it sure sounds like Ajayi is about to become the featured option for a team averaging the fourth-most rushing yards per game (136.8). If it weren't for that committee and the fact LeGarrette Blount will likely serve as the fourth-quarter closer, Ajayi would be flirting with the upper tiers of the trade value chart.

And now time for an update to Brett Hundley Watch. Davante Adams has 19 receptions for 209 yards and two scores in roughly 15 quarters with Hundley under center. His value hasn't diminished.

Trade Value: 5

44. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

45. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

46. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington

47. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

48. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

49. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

50. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Cam Newton may have the most upside of any quarterback in a given week, but his inconsistency keeps him out of the elite tier of signal-callers. In standard leagues, he has five weeks with a maximum of 15 points. None of the quarterbacks above him have more than two such weeks.

Newton has been explosive the past two weeks, but a lack of consistency tempers his overall value.

And now for the second update to Brett Hundley Watch. While Adams hasn't been affected by Hundley's presence at quarterback, Jordy Nelson has floundered. In 15 quarters, he has 13 catches for 118 yards. Essentially, in four games with Hundley calling the shots, Nelson has produced about the same number of fantasy points you would expect from him in one game with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Ouch.

Trade Value: 4

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

51. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

52. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

53. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

54. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

55. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

56. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

57. Alfred Morris, RB, Dallas Cowboys

58. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

59. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

60. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

61. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills

62. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

63. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

64. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Jerick McKinnon is losing carries to Latavius Murray, making him incredibly reliant on touchdowns, big plays and high volume in the pass game. This past week, he had two receptions for 15 yards and didn't score a touchdown. It would appear McKinnon's value resides in the murky "dependent on game flow" category.

His upside is tantalizing enough to keep him in the flex conversation. But the fact he didn't seize the feature-back role means his consistency will likely waver, hurting his trade value in the process.

Alfred Morris didn't do much against the Atlanta Falcons, but neither did the rest of the offense. He'll never offer the upside of Ezekiel Elliott, but behind the Dallas Cowboys' stout offensive line—so long as they are healthy—he should still be productive down the stretch. If you picked him up on waivers without having Elliott on your team, the Elliott owner may be willing to pay a handsome price for him.

Trade Value: 3

65. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

66. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

67. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

68. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

69. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

70. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

71. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

72. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

73. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

74. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

75. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

76. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

77. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

78. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

79. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

80. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

Hopkins may not be affected by Savage, but Will Fuller's value has plummeted, with just just four receptions for 47 yards. His value was always likely to take a slight dip—his touchdown production during his hot streak was hardly sustainable—but Savage was the death blow to Fuller's once-rising value.

He's always a long touchdown pass away from salvaging a strong week, however—and more than capable of taking a top off the defense—so he still holds a shred of value.

Trade Value: 2

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

81. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

82. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

84. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

85. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

86. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets

87. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets

88. Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots

89. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

90. Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants

91. Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers

92. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

93. Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks

94. Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets

95. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

96. Ted Ginn Jr., WR, New Orleans Saints

97. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

98. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

99. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

100. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

Austin Ekeler is the latest waiver-wire darling, but Melvin Gordon is still the Los Angeles Chargers' lead back, and Ekeler isn't going to catch two touchdown passes most weeks. Frankly, he might not catch two more touchdown passes this season.

He should be on your radar, but only if he's available on waivers. It's far more likely he's equivalent to a player like the Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen and not another Kamara.

All fantasy stats via Yahoo Sports.