Marquise Goodwin Says 'Never Stop Believing' After Death of Infant Son

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin spoke to reporters on a conference call Tuesday and discussed how he and his wife, Morgan Goodwin-Snow, have handled the death of their infant son.

"Never stop believing," Goodwin said regarding others who will go through the same situation, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "The reward will last longer than the pain.

"We do have a lot of people that are following us through our journey. So we can maybe help people who've dealt with similar things that we have gone through or learn things from people who've been through our situation."

Goodwin added he and his wife have been touched by the outpouring of support ever since he made the news public in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"We didn't realize that sharing our journey with this baby would gain this many people supporting us," he said, according to 95.7 The Game.

The 26-year-old also disclosed that it was Morgan who encouraged him to play Sunday against the New York Giants—a game the 49ers won 31-21 to capture their first victory of the season.

"She insisted that I go play in the game, because she understood my team needed me," he said, according to 95.7.

"I think it speaks more about her character than mine," Goodwin added, per the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows.

After receiving those encouraging words, Goodwin hauled in an 83-yard touchdown pass and blew a kiss toward the sky before dropping to his knees in the end zone, as the 49ers documented on Twitter:

"He was struggling with it for obvious reasons and he decided to play, which we were very grateful for," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "And I think he did a hell of a job for his wife yesterday, being there for her and helped out his family from that aspect and also helped out his family here, too."