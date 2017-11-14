Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Phil Taylor, Michael Van Gerwen Advance to Final 16

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Phil Taylor was beaten 5-3 by James Wade, but the Power progressed to the last 16 with the Machine in Group C.

Michael van Gerwen had an easy day at the office, qualifying for the next stage with a 5-2 win over Joe Murnan.

Rob Cross was impressive as he defeated Ross Montgomery 5-2, and Peter Machin shocked Robbie Green 5-3.

Raymond van Barneveld had too much in the locker for Steve Lennon, and the Dutchman eased to a 5-2 win to move forward in the tournament.

Here are Tuesday's results:

Daryl Gurney 5-1 Darren Webster

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Joe Murnan

Rob Cross 5-2 Ross Montgomery

Peter Machin 5-3 Robbie Green

James Wade 5-3 Phil Taylor

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Jamie Hughes

Raymond van Barneveld 5-2 Steve Lennon

Day 5—Round 2 Order of Play:

Mensur Suljovic vs. Berry van Peer

Glen Durrant vs. Dave Chisnall

Gary Anderson vs. Michael Smith

Stephen Bunting vs. Peter Wright

Recap

Wade produced a solid performance to defeat the Power, grabbing a spot with the legend in the next round in Wolverhampton, England.

Taylor was well below his best, but the veteran knew he was already through after Green was beaten by Machin.

The Machine expressed surprise at Taylor's performance and was grateful to make the last 16.

Van Gerwen joined Taylor and Wade in the last 16 as he collected his third-straight win in Group A.

Mighty Mike is on course to win the competition for the third time in a row, and a 5-2 win over Murnan underlined the form he is in.

Van Gerwen averaged 108.29, hitting a 12-dart finish to display his quality and pedigree.



Murnan had stayed in touch with the PDC world champion, but Van Gerwen punished every mistake late in the contest.

The player declared his delight via his official Twitter account:

It was also an easy night for Van Barneveld, and the legendary Dutchman cruised past Lennon.

The win gave Barney passage to the next round, and he appears in good shape ahead of the knockouts.

Lennon, Cross, Daryl Gurney and Darren Webster all make the next round to join the superstars of the sport in the knockouts.

