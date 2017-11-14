Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Phil Taylor, Michael Van Gerwen Advance to Final 16

Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Phil Taylor, Michael Van Gerwen Advance to Final 16November 14, 2017
Phil Taylor was beaten 5-3 by James Wade, but the Power progressed to the last 16 with the Machine in Group C.
Michael van Gerwen had an easy day at the office, qualifying for the next stage with a 5-2 win over Joe Murnan.
Rob Cross was impressive as he defeated Ross Montgomery 5-2, and Peter Machin shocked Robbie Green 5-3.
Raymond van Barneveld had too much in the locker for Steve Lennon, and the Dutchman eased to a 5-2 win to move forward in the tournament.
Here are Tuesday's results:
Daryl Gurney 5-1 Darren Webster
Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Joe Murnan
Rob Cross 5-2 Ross Montgomery
Peter Machin 5-3 Robbie Green
James Wade 5-3 Phil Taylor
Gerwyn Price 5-1 Jamie Hughes
Raymond van Barneveld 5-2 Steve Lennon
Day 5—Round 2 Order of Play:
Mensur Suljovic vs. Berry van Peer
Glen Durrant vs. Dave Chisnall
Gary Anderson vs. Michael Smith
Stephen Bunting vs. Peter Wright
Full standings and schedule information can be found on the PDC's official website.
Recap
Wade produced a solid performance to defeat the Power, grabbing a spot with the legend in the next round in Wolverhampton, England.
Taylor was well below his best, but the veteran knew he was already through after Green was beaten by Machin.
The Machine expressed surprise at Taylor's performance and was grateful to make the last 16.
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
"I didn't even realise I was through" A nice surprise for James Wade as he came off the stage. He's into the knockout stages! https://t.co/NRdO89PXpf2017-11-14 21:58:18
Van Gerwen joined Taylor and Wade in the last 16 as he collected his third-straight win in Group A.
Mighty Mike is on course to win the competition for the third time in a row, and a 5-2 win over Murnan underlined the form he is in.
Van Gerwen averaged 108.29, hitting a 12-dart finish to display his quality and pedigree.
Murnan had stayed in touch with the PDC world champion, but Van Gerwen punished every mistake late in the contest.
The player declared his delight via his official Twitter account:
Michael Van Gerwen @MvG180
Felt great again stage tonight. 108 average 👊 Thanks everyone who supports me. On to round two & the knockouts! 🎯 https://t.co/vKExtGzcAL2017-11-14 20:27:24
It was also an easy night for Van Barneveld, and the legendary Dutchman cruised past Lennon.
The win gave Barney passage to the next round, and he appears in good shape ahead of the knockouts.
Lennon, Cross, Daryl Gurney and Darren Webster all make the next round to join the superstars of the sport in the knockouts.
All statistics via PDC.tv.